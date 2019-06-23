Perennials: Top-dress perennial beds with slow-release granular fertilizers or you can use fish emulsion or compost tea if you prefer an organic product. If you have not mulched your perennial and annual beds yet, you can do that now. You will need to make a decision as to whether to continue to use this practice due to the problems with jumping worms sometimes being found in mulch sources.
Hardwood shredded mulch, pine needle mulch or cedar mulch will protect plants from drought and help prevent weeds. It also releases nutrients into the soil as it decays. Do not apply more than two inches, and don’t pile mulch against the plants. If the mulch is dry, or the mulch seems very hot, water it in. On new beds, put the fertilizer granules down first, put the mulch over it and water in, or use compost tea or fish emulsion after plants are installed.
On established beds being top-dressed with new mulch, also put the fertilizer down on top of the old mulch, add new mulch and water in.
Occasionally people ask me about the slime molds growing on mulch that they may have been attributing mistakenly to dog vomit. The “dog vomit slime mold” is a wood-decaying fungus that naturally grows on bark mulch. Some years it is more prevalent than others. It is not harmful to plants other than occasionally smothering them as it grows. If you see it, you can scoop it out of the mulch, and dispose of it. If it is already dispersing spores, you may want to wear a mask while handling it.
A fact sheet on different types of slime molds is available at https://pddc.wisc.edu/ under “fact sheets.”