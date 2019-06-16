Perennials: You can cut back tall, late summer to fall-blooming perennials such as asters by about half around this time. Plants like balloon flowers, boltonia, chrysanthemums, asters and Russian sage will benefit, as the pruning stimulates additional branching and a more compact form. You’ll increase the number of blooms, create sturdier stems and decrease height at the same time. With the balloon flowers, wear gloves, because cut stems exude a latex-like sap that some people react to. You can use rubbing alcohol to clean pruner blades afterward. Generally if this is done in early to mid-June, it will not set back the date of flowering too much. If done later than July 1, it is likely to set back flowering more significantly.
Winter damage: Reports of significant winter damage have been coming in for some time now. We are seeing particularly severe damage on Euonymus (burning bush), Japanese maples, some species of viburnum, Chinese dogwood (Cornus kousa), boxwood and some lilacs. The likely contributing factors are very warm temperatures late into the fall followed by a plunge into subzero temperatures that lasted for a number of days. Some plants, especially marginally hardy ones like Japanese maples, Chinese dogwood and broadleaf evergreens like the boxwood did not go into dormancy properly and likely, this contributed to the damage.
What usually happens with winter kill is that vascular tissue, which functions to allow the plant to pull up water from the soil and stored carbohydrates from the roots is damaged. The cambium layer of cells is just under the bark, so prolonged cold temperatures on their own can be damaging, but the preceding warm weather made things worse.
Some plants, like my Japanese maple, which has thinner bark, experienced bark cracking that made the vascular tissue freeze and dry out — those limbs are toast for sure!
Most damaged plants have been slow to leaf out and it is hard to tell what the overall level of damage is. Some plants may have a few unaffected or lightly damaged branches. Some have branches that had enough stored energy or just enough slightly damaged tissue to be able to push out buds or start to leaf out, but then subsequently, the bud/leaves withered and died. Some plants have latent buds pushing out new growth at the base of the plant or along a main stem or trunk, trying to regenerate the plant.
Many of our woody plants are grafted, so if these buds are coming from below the graft they will not be the same as the scion (branches and stems) of the plant. This is how a purple-leaved Japanese maple can produce growth with green leaves; the rootstock maple the plant was grafted on is a green-leaved species.
The question I always get is: Will the plant recover? In most cases, unfortunately, the answer is no. However, some of the plants pushing growth from the base may eventually produce enough branches to look like a shrub again if the vascular system is not too badly damaged. The question is, how long are you willing to tolerate it looking very unappealing?
If you want to make sure a branch is dead before pruning it off, scratch the bark. If it is green underneath, there is still a slight chance. If it is brown, the tissue is dead.
With boxwoods, the confounding factor is that boxwood blight, a new disease in the area produces symptoms that can be mistaken for winter damage. If the damage is desiccated leaves that are a solid golden brown color, the problem is likely winter damage. If there are a lot of spots or darkened stems, it may be boxwood blight. The Plant Disease Diagnostics Clinic on campus is offering free testing for boxwood blight. Visit https://pddc.wisc.edu/ for a fact sheet on the subject, and to view a post titled “June is Bustin’ Out All Over (with plant health problems)” that addresses the widespread winter dieback incidents in more detail.