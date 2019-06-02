Landscape plants: Boxwood blight, a fungal disease that is lethal to boxwood has been found in Dane County for the first time. It was found in Kenosha County last August. Symptoms of boxwood blight are brown spots that initially appear on the leaves, and then eventually coalesce and are followed by defoliation. Stems are generally also infected and develop dark lesions. White fungal spores can also develop on the undersides of infected leaves and on stem lesions. Unfortunately, the spores may remain viable for six years on plant debris and in the soil.
Pachysandra is also susceptible to this disease. Since these symptoms are very similar to other boxwood (and pachysandra) diseases such as Volutella blight, it is important to get a laboratory diagnosis to avoid spreading the disease further in the state. You can submit a sample to the Plant Disease Diagnostic Clinic on the UW-Madison campus for diagnosis. Visit https://pddc.wisc.edu/ and click on the “Submit Samples” tab for directions on taking and packaging a sample as well as mailing or hand-delivering it. There is also a fact sheet on the disease you may want to view at the same website under the “fact sheets” tab.
The main way that boxwood blight is spread is via movement of infected nursery stock, tools and equipment. Be sure if you purchase boxwoods that you are purchasing from a vendor that has had the plant material inspected or tested for boxwood blight. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection(DATCP) recommends that newly-purchased plants or cuttings be isolated from other plants and observed for a minimum of four weeks. During this period, fungicides should not be used. If you suspect boxwood blight, send a sample to the clinic for testing.
Viburnum leaf beetle larvae were reported to have hatched near Milwaukee during the week of May 5, 2019. This pest has now been found in six southeastern counties since 2009, including Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Waukesha, Washington and Winnebago. Viburnum leaf beetles (VLB) feed exclusively on viburnums, skeletonizing the leaves, much the same as Japanese beetle feeding does on other plants. VLB has one generation per year, beginning with egg hatch in spring. The larvae feed on foliage until they pupate in the soil in June, then adults emerge in mid-summer and also feed on viburnum leaves. They can lay eggs all the way into October before dying. The eggs will hatch in spring and re-start the cycle. Females chew small pits in twigs, then deposit five to eight eggs into each pit, and cover the pits with tiny pieces of chewed wood to protect the eggs. Each female can lay up to 500 eggs.
VLB is especially damaging because of the successive feeding by larvae, then adults. This feeding pattern prevents shrubs from refoliating and can kill healthy plants after 2-3 years of heavy infestation. Adult VLB are about ¼ inch long and yellowish-brown in color, larvae can be up to ⅓ inch long and range in color from yellowish-green to light brown with a series of black spots and dashes on their bodies.
Unfortunately, arrowwood viburnum, which is one of the few I recommend due to its apparent resistance to viburnum borer, is the most susceptible species. European cranberrybush viburnum (Viburnum opulus) and American cranberrybush viburnum (Viburnum opulus var. americanum) are also strongly preferred by VLB. Those species are some of the most susceptible to viburnum borer. Viburnums that are resistant to VLB are not necessarily resistant to viburnum borer. They include doublefile viburnum (Viburnum plicatum f. tomentosum) — note that this one is not reliably hardy if temperatures are -25 to -30°F such as we experienced this last winter — Judd viburnum (Viburnum x juddii), or Koreanspice viburnum (Viburnum carlesii).