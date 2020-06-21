Garden calendar: For the week of June 21, 2020
Garden calendar: For the week of June 21, 2020

Vegetables: Tomatoes can be fertilized with nitrogen after the first fruit has set. If you fertilize heavily before fruit set, it often encourages leafy growth at the expense of fruit production. Most other vegetables, though are fine with some starter fertilizer at planting.

It is a good idea to remove the lowest set of tomato leaves to help protect leaves from soil-borne fungal foliar diseases like early blight or Septoria leaf spot that can infect leaves when spores splash up from the soil during rainfall or irrigation. Keeping tomatoes trellised so they are off the ground, and avoiding watering the foliage will also help prevent infection. Mulching with straw, hay or even a couple layers of newspapers to form a barrier between plant and soil can also lessen the spread of spores. To learn more about these diseases, visit: https://pddc.wisc.edu/ and search under the “fact sheets” tab for early blight and Septoria leaf spot.

Fruit: Once June-bearing strawberries are done bearing, you can fertilize them. Side-dress with ½ lb (1 1/2 cups) of urea or 1 lb (2 cups) of ammonium nitrate per 100 feet of row. If you have less than 100 feet, adjust the amount accordingly. Fertilizer should be spread on both sides of plants in rows at least 3” away from the crowns. Everbearing and day-neutral strawberries have different fertilizer needs as they are expending more energy producing fruit over the whole season. They should be fertilized with 1-2 lbs (2-4 cups) of ammonium nitrate per 100 feet of row each month they are flowering or fruiting, so potentially once a month in June, July and August. Make sure the fertilizer is not applied directly to foliage. It should be applied in a thin band or ring around the plant about three inches from the leaves.

For more information, check out the publication “Growing Strawberries in Wisconsin”at https://learningstore.extension.wisc.edu/.

Perennials: Top-dress perennial beds with slow-release granular fertilizers. If you have not mulched your perennial and annual beds yet, you can still do that now. Hardwood shredded mulch, cedar mulch or leaf mulch will protect plants from drought and help prevent weeds. It also releases nutrients into the soil as it decays. Do not apply more than two inches, and don’t pile mulch against the plants.

If the mulch is dry, or seems very hot, water it in. On new beds, put the fertilizer granules down first, put the mulch over it and water in. On established beds being top-dressed with new mulch, put the fertilizer down on top of the old mulch, add new mulch and water in.

Lisa Johnson, Dane County UW-Extension horticulture educator

