Flea beetles: If you are seeing small round holes chewed in the leaves of some of your vegetable plants but have not been able to see an insect, the culprit may be flea beetles. Several species of flea beetles feed on vegetables, chewing dozens of small holes in the leaves of many crops. While still edible, crops grown as leafy greens in particular can lose a lot of leaf area! Crops most often damaged include cabbage, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, Chinese cabbage, radish, cauliflower, horseradish, eggplant, peppers, potatoes, tomatoes, beans, peas, lettuce, melon, pumpkin, beets, and spinach.
To add insult to injury, many flea beetles also transmit plant diseases as they feed, and these can cause a lot more damage than just the holes in the leaves. Different species of flea beetles attack different families of crops, e.g., the potato flea beetle typically occurs on eggplant, potato, tomato or pepper, which are all in the Solanaceae or tomato/potato family.
Flea beetles get their name from the large hind legs they develop as adults that allow them to jump like fleas. They are small, dark insects that hide under the leaves and can be hard to see. They can also be very active and may jump or scuttle off as you turn over the leaf to look for them — that may be why you haven’t seen them.
Damage is most severe in spring when plants are small, so floating row cover is recommended where possible at that time. Floating row cover should go on early, as adults become active and start feeding when temperatures reach 50°F. If you are re-planting any of these crops for fall, you should also use the row cover since depending on the species, they can have up to three generations a year (some only have one generation, however).
The adults lay eggs on the soil at the base of the host plants, so watch for these (very small!) in May as well as in August on fall-planted crops. For a fact sheet on flea beetles and managing them in the garden, visit https://pddc.wisc.edu/ and search for “flea beetles” under the fact sheets tab.
Fruits: Watch for infestations of the spotted wing drosophila (SWD) fruit fly in raspberries. This tiny insect is a type of fruit fly/vinegar fly, and can be devastating to raspberry and other soft fruits. It lays eggs in the raspberry fruit just as it is starting to color up, unlike most fruit flies that mostly attack rotted or fermenting fruit. With SWD, by the time the fruit ripens, it is full of hatched-out maggots. Maggot feeding damage allows in mold spores that then totally destroy and liquefy the fruit.
SWD has been particularly problematic in fall raspberry production, but now is being found in summer raspberries as well. The reason this insect is able to accomplish its attack so early in the fruiting cycle is because the females have a serrated ovipositor that allows them to literally “saw” into unripe fruits and lay their eggs. You can identify SWD by the spot on the wings of the males (females lack the spot).
Trapping is a good way to monitor for SWD, though not a good way to control it. Capped plastic cups with apple cider vinegar and one-quarter-inch entry holes and yellow sticky cards inside make good traps.
Visit the Plant Disease Diagnostic Clinic website at https://pddc.wisc.edu/ and look under the fact sheets tab for a fact sheet on SWD for more information.
Woody plant dieback: The vascular damage that many shrubs and trees suffered over winter which was not manifest in spring is now becoming apparent. The vascular system allows plants to bring up water from the ground and transport it to branches and leaves as well as transport sugars and carbohydrates created during photosynthesis to be transported to the roots for storage. Vascular tissue is right beneath the bark so it is especially vulnerable to cold damage. It can be partly damaged but still able to function when temperatures are cool and there is plenty of moisture, growth proceeds as usual. But as soon as it gets hot and dry, the compromised tissue can’t keep up with the moisture demands of the plant and then you get mid-summer dieback. Cut off the damaged limbs down to the next live bud that faces away from the center of the tree or shrub (an out-facing bud) or back to the main trunk if that is structurally better.