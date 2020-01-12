Garden calendar: For the week of January 12

Pests: They’re ba-ack! Last year, right around this time, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection reported finding the invasive insect Elongate Hemlock Scale, or EHS on holiday greens. Once again, this season they have been reported on holiday garlands, wreaths, Christmas trees (fir, specifically) and other greens.

EHS feeds on more than 40 conifer species, with hemlock, spruces and firs being among the most susceptible. EHS removes nutrients as it feeds on the underside of conifer needles, weakening the plants. EHS is a threat to Wisconsin Christmas tree farms, native hemlock and balsam fir forests, and ornamental conifers in yards and parks. Unfortunately, cold winter weather does not kill it.

Elongate hemlock scale is native to Asia and has been introduced into Michigan and many Eastern states. Look for light brown and/or white oval, slightly raised bumps on the underside of needles, possibly accompanied by a sticky feel to the needles that indicates feeding is going on (this is a hard symptom to be conclusive about since evergreen resin is sticky as well).