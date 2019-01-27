Trees and shrubs: It is now time to start pruning trees and shrubs; they are usually sufficiently dormant at this time. Dormancy has been an issue this winter. I have had reports of French lilacs actually starting to leaf out. We will undoubtedly have some dieback on those plants in spring.

Major pruning is best done when plants are fully dormant. Oaks and elms should not be pruned from April-November, but can be pruned safely now, as long as temperatures are between 20 degrees and 40 degrees and there is no sign of the buds swelling or greening up.

There are concerns about the respective beetles that carry the oak wilt fungus and Dutch Elm Disease fungus becoming active at 50 degrees, so you need to be sure temperatures are well below that for at least 24 hours after pruning. Preferably, temperatures should be 32 degrees or below.

You can stagger your pruning chores from mid-January through the end of March (as long as temperatures remain in the optimal range) —it doesn’t all need to be done at once.

Fruit tree pruning is especially time-consuming and growers generally work on it throughout January into March.

Do not prune spring-flowering shrubs such as lilacs, fothergilla, spring-flowering dogwoods, forsythia, weigela or viburnums at this time of year unless you are willing to sacrifice this year’s floral display. However, if significant pruning needs to be done on overgrown specimens of these shrubs, it is best to do it now so you can better see the growth habit of the shrub without leaves obscuring your view.

For more on shrub pruning, visit https://pddc.wisc.edu/ and search under the fact sheet tab for “How to Properly Prune Deciduous Shrubs.”

The Dane County UW-Extension office will be holding our annual shrub/tree pruning workshop with some hands-on work in the Teaching Garden from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 16. Details and registration are available on the Dane County UWEX website https://dane.uwex.edu/. You can also find out more about the Teaching Garden at the same website under the ‘Teaching Garden’ tab.