Garden calendar | For the week of Jan. 8, 2023

Seeds: Now, before the growing season begins, is a good time to take inventory of your leftover seed packets and rogue out older packets more than 3 to 4 years old.

Fresh seeds labeled for the current year germinate best. While many seeds retain good viability for two or more years, some lose viability quickly. For example, onion seeds usually are only good for one year. If stored properly, corn and pepper seeds generally are viable for two years; beans, carrots and peas for three years; beets, pumpkins, squash, tomatoes and watermelon seeds for four years; and broccoli, cabbage, cucumber, lettuce, cantaloupe, radish and spinach seeds for five years.

Seeds stored in a cool, dry environment retain viability the best. If you store seeds in a refrigerator, take care that they are in airtight containers that will not let in ethylene gas from overripe fruits or vegetables that can impact their viability.

You can test seed viability by making a “seed roll.” Lay out 10 seeds in a row at the edge of a moist paper towel. Roll the towel up with the seeds inside and put in a plastic bag (not sealed). Keep the towel moist and at around 70ºF for the length of time the package says is normal for germination. Unroll the towel and check for germination. If four out of 10 germinate, that is a 40% germination rate. If germination rate is 40 to 50%, you may want to plant more thickly than usual, or purchase new seed. If below 40%, it is best to start with fresh seed.