Garden calendar | For the week of Jan. 29, 2023

Midwest Garden Expo: It’s Garden Expo time again! If you are looking for gardening classes, garden products, books, seeds and even plants, the Midwest Garden Expo — at the Alliant Energy Center Feb. 10-12, hosted by Wisconsin Public Television — is definitely the place to go.

Ditch your cloudy winter blues and get inspired for the upcoming gardening season by visiting with garden center and landscaping vendors and attending some of the many seminars. I will be at the Extension booth with UW experts and Master Gardener volunteers, so come visit me there with your gardening questions!

I’ll be in the Extension booth on and off all three days and will be giving three presentations. The first is on Friday, Feb. 10, titled “Weed ID and Management,” at 5:15 p.m.; the second, on Saturday, Feb. 11, “Container Gardening,” is at 1 p.m.; and the third is “Growing Raspberries in Wisconsin” on Sunday, Feb. 12, at 1 p.m.

I’ll also be a guest of Larry Meiller, from WPR’s “Garden Talk,” along with Extension’s own Dr. Death (Brian Hudelson of the Plant Disease Diagnostic Clinic) on Saturday morning at 9:30.

Do an internet search for “Garden Expo 2023” for a full listing of the seminars, demonstrations and workshops offered. There is an enormous list of topics covered and something for everyone to enjoy. I hope to see you there!

— Lisa Johnson, Dane County UW-Extension horticulture educator