Garden calendar | For the week of Jan. 22, 2023

De-icing salts: Jan. 23 begins Salt Awareness Week. With the recent snowfall, you may be using de-icing salt products to keep driveways and sidewalks clear. Excess de-icing salts can damage soils, lakes and streams.

Chloride is a permanent pollutant and sodium can affect the soil and plant material. It just takes one teaspoon of salt in a 5-gallon bucket of water before it starts to create problems. It also is hard on the paws of our furry friends out on their daily walks. Excess sodium in soil leads to reduced water infiltration and soil compaction, among other things. It also gets into our drinking water wells. One Madison well will exceed the taste threshold of 250 milligrams per liter of water within the next 17 years.

Salt buildup in the soil can eventually stunt or kill plants. Evergreens in particular can be damaged or killed by salt pellets or spray tossed up by snow blowers or shovels. Plants constantly receiving salt spray from passing vehicles are especially prone to damage. Some symptoms include dead twigs (or dead needles on evergreens), leaves with brown margins (usually seen early in spring), dead buds and formation of “brooms” (tight clusters of short twigs) on branch ends. Brooming is especially obvious on trees next to highways.

If salting is necessary near plants, mix de-icing salt with sand or use an alternative product such as calcium chloride. Dr. Laura Jull of the UW-Madison Horticulture Department wrote a publication titled “Winter Salt Injury and Salt-Tolerant Landscape Plants” on the effects of salt on woody plants and salt tolerant plants that is available online at https://learningstore.extension.wisc.edu/. Type A3877 into the search box.

The Madison Public Works Department uses various techniques, such as spraying liquid brine instead of salt pellets to reduce salt use. Liquid brine is about 30% salt and 70% water, which reduces salt use dramatically and does not spread into storm drains by bouncing off the roads as it is applied.

The city also passed a new ordinance regarding salt use in December. Under new rules, property owners must limit salt use to only what is needed and have to remove any excess salt left behind on the sidewalk once the snow and ice are gone.

Remember that salt is not effective in temperatures below 15°F, so don’t apply until temperatures rise above that. If you hire a private company to help with winter maintenance, encourage them to get certified though Madison’s Winter Salt Certification Program.

For more information on de-icing salt, visit https://www.wisaltwise.com/.

— Lisa Johnson, Dane County UW-Extension horticulture educator