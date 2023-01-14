Garden calendar | For the week of Jan. 15, 2023

Winter houseplant care: Keeping your houseplants thriving over winter may take some minor adjustments. If your plants are growing well in the same location as in the spring and summer, congratulations! But you may need to tweak your winter placement arrangements for your plants, since in winter the days are shorter and plants get less light.

If you notice spindly growth or yellowing leaves, move the plant to a sunnier spot. If you use only natural light for plants, fertilizer is not recommended over winter as it can cause spindly growth. If your plants are under artificial lights that run the same number of hours all year, you can continue your usual fertilizer routine.

Plants don’t grow as fast with shorter days, so they need less water. You can decrease watering a bit over winter, as it is easy to overwater plants this time of year, leading to root rot. Be sure to use non-softened water, ideally at room temperature.

Here is a paradox, though: At the same time plants use less water, lower humidity and dry air can cause leaf tip burn or burning along the leaf margins. Humidity levels in the average home can be 10-20% over winter, which is quite dry. So while roots may be too wet, the leaves may be too dry!

To humidify the air around plants, if you don’t have a humidifier, you can try a “pebble tray.” This is just a saucer or tray with pebbles, pea gravel, or larger, flat-glass globs found in craft stores, laid in an even layer at the bottom to a depth of at least an inch. Pour water into the saucer and set the plant on top of the pebbles/glass globs (not in the water). You can use the plant’s drainage saucer if its diameter is at least a couple of inches wider that the pot. As water evaporates, it creates a more humid microclimate around the plant. Misting only provides a very short term benefit, so pebble trays are a better solution.

Finally, keep temperature in mind. Most houseplants prefer to be at least 65-75°F during the day and at least 55-65°F at night. Don’t place plants too close to windows at night over winter, as temperatures in that area can get too cold overnight (or even during the day if it is really cold outside). Spring is coming, and soon you will be able to go back to your growing season plant care routine.

— Lisa Johnson, Dane County UW-Extension horticulture educator