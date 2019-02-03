Midwest Garden Expo: A great place to go for gardening classes is the Midwest Garden Expo at the Alliant Energy Center Feb. 8-10, which is hosted by Wisconsin Public Television. There are many educational seminars presented by Wisconsin experts and workshops where you can learn new skills — everything from pruning to prairies to growing mushrooms to straw bale gardening and garden design. Do an internet search for “Garden Expo 2019”” for a full listing of the seminars, demonstrations and workshops offered. There is a huge list of topics covered and something for everyone to enjoy.

Seeing and smelling and learning about plants at the show is also a great mood-booster with all this super-cold weather! Get inspiration for the upcoming gardening season by visiting with garden center and landscaping vendors at the show, and visit the Extension booth and the new Extension-Dane County booth for answers to gardening questions by UW experts and Master Gardener volunteers. I’ll be there primarily at the new booth, but also the main booth, on and off all three days and will be giving presentations on Growing Tomatoes in Wisconsin (Feb 8 at 1:30 p.m.), and Hostas and Companion Plants (Feb. 9 2:30-3:30 p.m.). I’ll also be joining WPR Garden Talk’s Larry Meiller and UW-Madison Extension’s own Dr. Death (Brian Hudelson of the Plant Disease Diagnostic Clinic) on Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m.

For other gardening classes, Extension-Dane County will be offering our Green Thumb Gardening Series again on Thursday evenings Feb. 21-April 18 at the Extension-Dane County office from 6:30-9 pm. You can take selected classes priced per class ($12 each), or the whole 9-class series for a reduced price ($90). Topics will include (in order) Seed starting/saving, Planning an organic vegetable garden, Landscape design, Composting, Native plants and pollinators, Vegetable diseases and insects, Backyard chickens, Annuals/perennials and Lawn care. Visit the Extension-Dane County website https://dane.uwex.edu for more information