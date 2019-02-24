All-America Selections: While you are shopping for vegetable and annual flower seeds to grow in the garden this spring, you may want to look for some All-America Selections (AAS) varieties. AAS has been around since 1932. It is an independent, non-profit entity that exists solely to test and promote new plant varieties offered by plant breeders (mostly vegetables and annuals). It tests these in various trial garden beds all over the country and selects the best performers for introduction into the market as AAS Winners.

There are regional winners as well as national winners. Wisconsin is part of the Great Lakes region — there is a map on the website that shows the regional boundaries. To be chosen as an AAS Winner, plants must exhibit at least two significantly improved qualities such as earliness to bloom or harvest, disease or pest tolerance, unusual colors or flavors, and other outstanding characteristics. There are 12 national winners chosen each year. A few of the edible plant winners for this year include the following:

Orange SilverWave is an exotic melon bred in South Korea. Days to maturity are about 75. The fruits are light green and weigh 3 to 4 pounds. They have firm, creamy orange flesh with a very sweet flavor. Vines are about seven feet long and produce about six melons each. Vines are best when trellised, either in-ground or in containers. The plants are resistant to melon necrotic spot virus and melon Fusarium wilt.

Just Sweet bell pepper is a “snacking size” 3 inch bright yellow bell pepper. Consumer taste tests consistently rated this one as a winner. The four-lobed fruit has thick walls and is very sweet. Vigorous plants don’t require staking as they have been bred for a strong bushy habit. They may be up to 36 inches in height and 15 inches in width.

There are now six tomatoes in the Chef’s Choice series. The series is bred for flavor as well as disease resistance. Chef’s Choice Black is a beefsteak type tomato with a dark green/brown/black hue. The plants are vigorous and healthy with fruits that are early to set and have a meaty interior with great flavor. Indeterminate vines produce 8-ounce fruits through the season. Expect 30 or more tomatoes from this plant.

For more information on All America Selections, visit https://all-america selections.org/.