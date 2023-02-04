Seeds: Seed catalogs have been arriving fairly regularly now, heralding a new gardening season. Winters spent poring over those garden catalogs and ads that have been clogging up your mailbox (and email inbox as well) to me is time well spent!

There are many beautiful and unusual heirloom varieties, as well as old favorites that are available through specialty growers and companies. Be sure to check out the new All American Selections Winners at https://all-americaselections.org/. These vegetables, annuals and perennials have been trialed in gardens across the U.S. and winners are chosen by region and also as overall winners that do well in many areas of the country.

The Dane County Extension Teaching Garden is an AAS Display Garden, which you can visit to see some of the new as well as previous years’ plants displayed in summer. Visit https://dane.extension.wisc.edu/horticulture/teaching-garden/ for more information.

Now, before the growing season begins, is a good time to take inventory of your leftover seed packets and rogue out older packets more than 3-4 years old. Fresh seeds for the current year germinate best. Seeds stored in a cool, dry environment retain viability the best. If you store seeds in a refrigerator, take care that they are in airtight containers that will not let in ethylene gas from over-ripe fruits or vegetables that can impact their viability.

Many seeds retain good viability for 2 or more years, but some lose viability quickly. For example, onion seeds usually are only good for one year. If stored properly, corn and peppers generally are viable for two years; beans, carrots and peas for three years; beets, pumpkins, squash, tomatoes and watermelon seeds for four years; and broccoli, cabbage, cucumber, lettuce, cantaloupe, radish and spinach seeds for five years.

If you are not sure if seeds are viable, you can do a “seed roll test.” Take a moist but not dripping wet paper towel and line up 10 seeds in it, roll up the towel and put it in a half-open sealable plastic bag. Keep it moist and warm (maybe on top of the refrigerator or other place where it stays a little warm) for the number of days the seed packet says it takes for germination to occur. Unroll the towel and count the number of seeds germinated. If seven out of 10 seeds germinated, you can extrapolate that to a 70% germination rate. If it is at or below 50%, you may want to purchase new seeds.

Midwest Garden Expo: It’s Garden Expo time again! If you are looking for gardening classes, garden products, books, seeds and even plants, the Midwest Garden Expo — at the Alliant Energy Center Feb. 10-12, hosted by Wisconsin Public Television — is definitely the place to go.

Ditch your cloudy winter blues and get inspired for the upcoming gardening season by visiting with garden center and landscaping vendors and attending some of the many seminars. I will be at the Extension booth with UW experts and Master Gardener volunteers, so come visit me there with your gardening questions!

I’ll be in the Extension booth on and off all three days and will be giving three presentations. The first is on Friday, Feb. 10, titled “Weed ID and Management,” at 5:15 p.m.; the second, on Saturday, Feb. 11, “Container Gardening,” is at 1 p.m.; and the third is “Growing Raspberries in Wisconsin” on Sunday, Feb. 12, at 1 p.m.

I’ll also be a guest of Larry Meiller, from WPR’s “Garden Talk,” along with Extension’s own Dr. Death (Brian Hudelson of the Plant Disease Diagnostic Clinic) on Saturday morning at 9:30.

Do an internet search for “Garden Expo 2023” for a full listing of the seminars, demonstrations and workshops offered. There is an enormous list of topics covered and something for everyone to enjoy. I hope to see you there!

— Lisa Johnson, Dane County

UW-Extension horticulture educator