Bulbs: If you are overwintering dahlia tubers, canna rhizomes or gladiola corms stored in damp (but not wet) peat moss or sphagnum moss, be sure to check them every three to four weeks or so to make sure they are not too wet and starting to mold or rot, or conversely too dry and becoming dessicated. If they are becoming too dry, you should re-wet the peat moss.

Green Thumb gardening class online: Visit the Dane County Extension website, https://dane.extension.wisc.edu/, to register for our spring class series. The Green Thumb class series information is under the “Horticulture” tab. You can purchase the whole series package or selected classes. Most but not all classes are recorded. The seven-class series starts March 6, 6 to 8 p.m. on Mondays through April 17. Topics include Wisconsin spring wildflowers; shade tree planting and pruning; deciduous shrub pruning; Wisconsin butterflies and planning a butterfly garden; rain gardens for pollinators; growing berries; and perennials for sun and shade. The full series is $70; selected classes are $12 each. Classes are recorded if you can’t attend the night of the event.

Annual tree and shrub pruning workshop: I will be holding my annual pruning workshop at the Dane County Extension Office on Madison’s East Side, Saturday, March 11, 9 a.m. to noon, with a second duplicate session on Saturday, March 25, same hours. There is a cap of 20 participants. We will start indoors with a lecture on pruning trees and shrubs, followed by a hands-on outdoor session in the Dane County Extension Teaching Garden, where you have an opportunity to practice with guidance from pruning experts. Bring shears or loppers if possible (we will have a limited number of tools onsite) and wear appropriate clothing for outdoor work. The session cost is $12. Registration is required; visit https://dane.extension.wisc.edu/ to register; just type “shrub” into the search box. We look forward to seeing you there!