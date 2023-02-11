Tree pruning: Generally, this time of year is prime woody plant pruning season, when plants are fully dormant. However, with the wildly fluctuating temperatures we have had this season, I have to inject some cautionary advice regarding air temperatures.

Oaks and elms should not be pruned from April to November, but can usually be pruned safely now. Here is the caution: Temperatures should ideally be between 20°F and 32°F, and even up to 40°F. We have recently had temperatures far below that and some above that.

With oaks and elms, there are particular concerns about the respective beetles that carry the oak wilt fungus and Dutch Elm Disease fungus becoming active at 50°F. They can be drawn to a fresh wound in minutes if they are in the area, so you need to be sure temperatures are well below 50°F for at least 48 hours after pruning. There must also be no sign of the buds swelling or greening up.

You can stagger your pruning chores from mid-January through the end of March (as long as temperatures remain in the optimal range) — it doesn’t all need to be done at once. You can find more information on oak wilt and Dutch Elm Disease at the Plant Disease Diagnostics Clinic website at https://pddc.wisc.edu/ under the Fact Sheets tab.

— Lisa Johnson, Dane County UW-Extension horticulture educator