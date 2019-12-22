Garden calendar: For the week of Dec. 22

Master Gardener Volunteer program: If you are interested in learning more about horticulture, and serving your community at the same time, the Master Gardener Volunteer program may be a great fit for you!

Certified Master Gardener Volunteers (MGVs) are people just like you. They are trained in horticulture to become community volunteers who support Extension UW-Madison by providing people with horticultural information and performing horticulture-related work in and for their communities.

Some people come into the program knowing a lot about gardening, some come in knowing very little. All are welcome! The great thing is that you don’t need to know everything; you learn where and how to find the information (but you do learn an awful lot in class!).

MGVs are considered representatives of Extension, and volunteer work is done to support Extension’s mission of providing unbiased educational information and resources from the university. Volunteers do their work in public spaces.