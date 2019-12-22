Garden calendar: For the week of Dec. 22

Master Gardener Volunteer program: If you are interested in learning more about horticulture, and serving your community at the same time, the Master Gardener Volunteer program may be a great fit for you!
Certified Master Gardener Volunteers (MGVs) are people just like you. They are trained in horticulture to become community volunteers who support Extension UW-Madison by providing people with horticultural information and performing horticulture-related work in and for their communities.
Some people come into the program knowing a lot about gardening, some come in knowing very little. All are welcome! The great thing is that you don’t need to know everything; you learn where and how to find the information (but you do learn an awful lot in class!).
MGVs are considered representatives of Extension, and volunteer work is done to support Extension’s mission of providing unbiased educational information and resources from the university. Volunteers do their work in public spaces.
In Dane county, examples would be the Extension Dane County Teaching Garden, food pantry gardens, the Arboretum, Allen Centennial Gardens, Olbrich Gardens, the West Madison Ag Station, school gardens and more, for the benefit of the public. Some MGVs who are not able to do the physical work in gardens instead do things like helping at the annual plant sale, giving presentations to community groups, administrative work or answering gardening questions at the county office or during special events.
At the end of 2019, across the state, 2,627 Master Gardener Volunteers reported nearly 169,000 hours of community service from 71 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, equivalent to $4,291,000 as measured by Independent Sector. In Dane County alone last year, 226 volunteers reported 13,307 hours of service for an estimated value of $319,366 and reached an estimated 23,454 individuals with various outreach projects.
In Dane County there are 19 class sessions, that are designed to familiarize you with a broad range of horticultural topics. Training consists of a mix of live lectures, some hands-on activities, readings, videos and some group activities. Being part of the University, an online background check conducted by UW-Madison is required, along with some other trainings and forms. A minimum of 24 volunteer hours a year and 10 annual hours of continuing education are needed to retain certification.
In 2020, training begins on Feb. 26 and is held approximately every other Wednesday morning, 9 a.m. to noon at the Extension Dane County office through the end of August. In 2021, the program will be held on Monday evenings 6-9 p.m. also late February through the end of August. The trainings flip back to Wednesday mornings in 2022.
There is more information about the program on our website at https://dane.extension.wisc.edu/horticulture/master-gardener/training/. You can register there for an orientation session.
We are holding required orientation sessions for MGV training in December, January and early February. You can miss 4 sessions out of the 19 and still graduate and certify. The program cost is $260 and you can pay in 2 installments if needed. Besides the classes, you also get 10 months worth of memberships in two MGV organizations, a manual and a badge upon graduation for the registration fee.
You are required to complete 24 volunteer hours at required and approved sites (some required locations and some elective) by the end of the class. Contact Lisa Johnson at Johnson.lisa@countyofdane.com for any questions.
Lisa Johnson, Dane County UW-Extension horticulture educator