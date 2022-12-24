Garden calendar | For the week of Dec. 25, 2022

Online Green Thumb Gardening Class Winter Series on Vegetable Gardening: Help keep your vegetable garden thriving! Classes are suitable for newer gardeners, as well as more experienced gardeners. Visit https://dane.extension.wisc.edu/horticulture/winter-2023-green-thumb-gardening-series-online/ to learn about and register for our nine-class-long series starting Jan. 9. You can purchase the class series for a package price or purchase selected classes. Classes are taught by UW specialists and the Dane County Extension Horticulture Educator. Topics run the gamut from starting seeds, to tips on growing various crops to diseases and insects, composting, cover crops and more!

Trees and shrubs: Trees and shrubs are sufficiently dormant at this time for pruning. Oaks and elms can be pruned safely now. Wait until temperatures are ideally in the range of 15-30°F to prune. If pruning is done when it is too cold, damage may result.

You can stagger your pruning chores from mid-January through the end of March (as long as temperatures remain in the optimal range); it doesn’t all need to be done at once. Fruit tree pruning is especially time-consuming — you can work on it throughout February and March. Do not prune spring-flowering shrubs such as lilacs, fothergilla, spring-flowering dogwoods, forsythia, weigela or viburnums at this time of year unless you are willing to sacrifice next year’s floral display.

The Dane County Extension office will be holding a shrub/tree pruning workshop with some hands-on work in the Teaching Garden on Sunday, March 19, and Saturday, March 25. Watch for details coming soon on the Dane County Extension website, https://dane.extension.wisc.edu/ under “Horticulture.”

— Lisa Johnson, Dane County UW-Extension horticulture educator