Garden calendar | For the week of Dec. 18, 2022

Bulbs: You may have received or purchased some flower bulbs over the holidays. Pre-cooled paperwhite narcissus and hyacinth bulbs will root into water if suspended just above the surface of the water. Once rooted, they should produce flowers and leaves. Many garden centers sell vases that are designed just for these types of bulbs, or you can plant the bulbs in potting soil that drains well. Keep the bulbs cool — around 55°F to 65°F to keep them blooming longer. Spring bulbs that have not been pre-cooled, normally planted in fall, such as tulips, daffodils, crocus and hyacinth, will need to be “forced” to bloom in early spring. Tulips and daffodils can be forced into bloom after about 13 weeks in a refrigerator at 35-38°F. Pot bulbs up prior to refrigeration, water them in and keep moist but not wet for best results. Keep the plants watered and fertilized like a normal houseplant until you can plant them outside in spring after threat of frost has passed.
Wreaths and garland: We have had issues in Wisconsin the past couple of years with evergreen wreaths coming from out-of-state carrying pests such as elongate hemlock scale and boxwood blight. Purchase a product with evergreens grown in Wisconsin if possible. Keeping wreaths and roping (garland) out of direct sun and warm, dry drafts (such as near fireplaces or heating vents) will help preserve them longer. If you work with evergreen material, you will probably end up with some resin on your hands. An easy way to clean up is to keep some margarine or Crisco-type oil nearby on a plate and rub it on your fingers. It takes the resin right off. Keep paper towels handy as well to wipe off your fingers. Some folks get dermatitis working with evergreen materials. If you think you might be sensitive, you may want to wear some nitrile or other disposable gloves (latex sometimes bothers people as well). This also eliminates the sticky fingers problem!