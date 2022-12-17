Garden calendar | For the week of Dec. 18, 2022

Bulbs: You may have received or purchased some flower bulbs over the holidays. Pre-cooled paperwhite narcissus and hyacinth bulbs will root into water if suspended just above the surface of the water. Once rooted, they should produce flowers and leaves. Many garden centers sell vases that are designed just for these types of bulbs, or you can plant the bulbs in potting soil that drains well. Keep the bulbs cool — around 55°F to 65°F to keep them blooming longer. Spring bulbs that have not been pre-cooled, normally planted in fall, such as tulips, daffodils, crocus and hyacinth, will need to be “forced” to bloom in early spring. Tulips and daffodils can be forced into bloom after about 13 weeks in a refrigerator at 35-38°F. Pot bulbs up prior to refrigeration, water them in and keep moist but not wet for best results. Keep the plants watered and fertilized like a normal houseplant until you can plant them outside in spring after threat of frost has passed.