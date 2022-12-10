Garden calendar | For the week of Dec. 11, 2022

Gardening class series: If you are interested in learning more about vegetable gardening, check out Dane County Extension’s Green Thumb Gardening Winter Series on Vegetable Gardening.

The evening classes are live on Zoom with UW experts who are available to answer questions during and after class. Visit https://dane.extension.wisc.edu/horticulture for further details and to register. The series begins Jan. 9. Classes will be on Monday nights (and a few Thursday nights) from 6 to 8 p.m. You can purchase the nine-class series for a package price or just purchase selected classes.

Topics include seed starting; planning the organic vegetable garden; vegetable crop care and specialized growing techniques; vegetable diseases; weed management; composting; seed saving, harvesting and storage; vegetable insects; and cover crops. Classes are recorded for later viewing except for the vegetable disease class, but handouts of the talk will be available.

Caring for your Amaryllis bulb: Amaryllis bulbs make wonderful gifts. They are native to South America, and bloom before leaves appear.

The common name “Amaryllis” is something of a misnomer; true Amaryllis or Belladonna lilies are from South Africa. The correct botanical name is Hippeastrum. They are usually sold as dormant bulbs, often packaged in a planting kit.

If the bulb is un-potted, purchase a 6- to 8-inch diameter pot about 1-1½ inches in diameter larger than the bulb diameter for best blooming. Use a well-drained houseplant mix that doesn’t contain pine bark, and plant the bulb so about one-half the bulb protrudes above the soil line. The soil line should be about 1 inch below the pot rim. Gently firm soil around the bulb, then water.

Grow in a bright area, ideally between 65-70°F while the flower stalk is growing. If the temperature is too high, a weak flower stalk and smaller flower may result. Keep the soil slightly moist, but don’t overwater. Fertilize once a month with a 5-10-10 or 10-10-10 fertilizer at the rate directed for houseplants.

You can extend the bloom by taking the plant out of direct sun and placing it in a cooler room — about 60-65°F. Two to six big, beautiful white, red, salmon or pink flowers are produced on a stalk that may be 18 to 24 inches tall. Remove each faded flower without damaging the main stem. When the main stem droops and starts to brown, cut it off a couple of inches above the bulb neck. After flowering, move it back to a sunny warm window or outside for summer, once the danger of frost has passed.

Keep watered and fertilized while leaves are actively growing — this produces energy for next year’s flower. If you put the plant outside for summer, you can keep it on a porch or deck or sink the pot into the ground in an area with part shade or morning sun. Watch that it doesn’t get too dry. Bring it back inside before frost.

In September or October typically, leaves will die back and bulbs will go dormant. Remove brown, dried leaves and store the potted plant in a cool, dry place. Keep the bulb on the dry side, but don’t let it completely dry out while dormant. Hippeastrum bulbs require eight to 10 weeks of dormancy in order to initiate flowers. In November or December, growth will begin again, and you can look forward to another set of beautiful, long-lasting flowers!