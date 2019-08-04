Fruit: After summer raspberries are done fruiting, cut out the floricanes, which are the canes that bore fruit this year, and dispose of them. This will eliminate any over-wintering insects like raspberry cane borers that might have taken up residence in the canes from causing problems for you next year.
Since these canes are not going to fruit again, it is OK to get rid of them and it also encourages the plant to put more energy into developing primocanes for next year. These primocanes that have not yet fruited will supply you with next year’s crop.
Watch out for infestations of the spotted wing drosophila (SWD) fruit fly in raspberries. We are hearing increasing numbers of reports this year. This tiny insect is a type of fruit fly/vinegar fly that lays eggs in the raspberry fruit just as it is starting to color up, unlike most fruit flies that attack rotted or fermenting fruit. With SWD, by the time the fruit ripens, it is full of hatched-out maggots. Maggot feeding allows mold spores to enter that then liquefy the fruit. SWD has been particularly problematic in fall raspberry production, but we are now finding it in summer raspberries sometimes as well as in some strawberries.
The reason this insect is able to attack so early in the fruiting cycle is because the females have a serrated ovipositor, allowing them to literally saw into unripe fruits and lay their eggs before other species of fruit flies. You can identify SWD by the spot on the wings of the males (females lack the spot). Trapping is a good way to monitor for SWD, though not a good way to control it. Capped plastic cups with apple cider vinegar and one-quarter-inch entry holes and yellow sticky cards inside make good traps.
Visit the Plant Disease Diagnostic Clinic website at https://pddc.wisc.edu/ and look under the fact sheets tab for more information.
Good news on Basil Downy Mildew (BDM): Researchers at Rutgers University have bred four new sweet basil varieties that are resistant to downy mildew. They all have the letters DMR after the name to indicate Downy Mildew Resistant. If you have had issues with BDM, you my want to try one of these next year.
Rutgers Obsession DMR: This sweet basil is adapted for in-ground as well as potted plant growing. It is a vigorous plant, with dark green leaves, and has the added benefit of being highly resistant to fusarium wilt. Rutgers Devotion DMR: This is a Genovese-type basil that is an upright vs spreading plant with dome or cup-shaped leaves.
Rutgers Thunderstruck DMR: This is a sweet basil primarily meant for in-ground production. It has medium-sized, slightly ruffled leaves with a bright green color.
Rutgers Passion DMR: This plant works very well for potted plant or garden production. It is a vigorous grower with a high leaf-to-stem ratio and has the ability to regrow after many harvests over a season. It has a slightly cupped leaf that is slightly larger than the leaves of Rutgers Obsession DMR.
For more information on basil downy mildew, visit the Plant Disease Diagnostic Clinic website at https://pddc.wisc.edu/ and look under the fact sheets tab for the title “Basil Downy Mildew.”