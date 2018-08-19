Lawns: Rust disease on lawns is something we sometimes see in late summer and fall when turfgrass is growing more slowly. If your lawn looks like it has a brown to orange cast and your shoes get coated with orange spores when you walk on it, you probably have lawn rust. Fortunately, it is only a foliar pathogen that attacks grass blades and not the roots, so it doesn’t kill the plant. It is especially prevalent on newly seeded lawns that have a high percentage of annual or perennial ryegrass as opposed to Kentucky bluegrass and fescue. There are some resistant varieties of Kentucky bluegrass you might want to use if the problem persists for several years. Fungicides are not recommended for treating this disease. The typical treatment is simply to fertilize and water the grass to get it growing more quickly, and this will usually allow it to "outgrow" the problem.
Late blight of potato and tomato: I recently got word that late blight of potato and tomato has been identified on potatoes in Adams County and Marquette County. This is the first report of the devastating disease in Wisconsin for the year so far. The strain is US-23 genotype, which can infect tomatoes as well as potatoes, I’m including the disease description and a link to our publication about it so you can start scouting your plants. Late blight is a fast-spreading fungal disease of tomatoes and potatoes that can kill entire plants in 7-10 days. Symptoms on the leaves of tomato or potato plants start as pale green or olive-green areas that quickly enlarge to become brown-black, water-soaked, with an oily appearance and progress to developing a whitish-gray fuzz as spores develop. Stems may show dark-brown to black areas that eventually also become covered with whitish fuzz. Tomato fruits with late blight infections develop large, often sunken, golden-to chocolate-brown, firm spots with distinct rings. Potato tubers develop a different symptom, with reddish brown discoloration under the skin that may become sunken. Do NOT compost any plants infected with late blight —dispose of them in a plastic bag in the trash. It is important if you suspect late blight to have the disease confirmed -- call your county UW-Extension office for more information. You may also check out the following fact sheet that has further recommendations at https://pddc.wisc.edu/. Look under the "Fact sheets" tab and scroll down to the title"‘Late Blight."
If you do have late blight, be sure to practice good garden sanitation, cleaning up plant debris and disinfecting tools, tomato clips and trellises. Next year, consider using a resistant variety of tomato. Some resistant varieties include: "Better Boy," "Golden Sweet," "Green Zebra," "Juliet," "Legend," "Magic Mountain," "Matt’s Wild Cherry," "Pruden’s Purple," "Regal Plum," "Roma," "Slava," "Stupice," "Sun Sugar," "Wapsipinicon," and "Wisconsin 55." "Magic Mountain" and "Regal Plum" have shown excellent resistance to many variants of the late blight pathogen, not just US-23 genotype.