Perennial beds: Make sure that ornamental grasses are cut back before they start to grow, I know from experience it is a pain trying to pull old, dead grass out of the new growing material. Cut back any dead plant stalks remaining from last year from herbaceous perennials. Die-back shrubs like butterfly bush, false blue spirea (Caryopteris), or Russian sage should be examined for signs of buds swelling. You can cut off dead material above the buds, but try to leave as much of the previous year’s live growth as you can. You can now also cut back your mums if new growth is coming up. Rake up any leftover leaves from last fall, but do it carefully so as not to behead anything coming up underneath them.

Lawns: By the fourth week of April it is usually safe to plant grass seed if you are trying to replace dead areas of your lawn. Examine lawn seed mixes carefully before purchasing. You should avoid mixes with a lot of annual rye, and if planting in shade purchase mixes labeled for that purpose — these usually contain a fair amount of fescue grass, which is more shade tolerant than Kentucky bluegrass. The UW-Extension publication “Lawn Establishment and Renovation” can be accessed or printed out at the following site for more information on turfgrass mixes for various soil types and light conditions: http://learningstore.uwex.edu/assets/pdfs/A3434.pdf. You do not have to purchase a copy to read/print it out. Scroll down to the yellow box marked “View this publication” to view and/or print it out.

Planting peas: Peas need a MINIMUM soil temperature of 50 degrees to germinate. Snow peas or sugar peas (which are not the same as sugar snap peas) like “Dwarf Grey Sugar,” and “Oregon Sugar Pod” have edible flat pods and very small seeds. Pick them when they are very young, just as the seeds start to form. Sugar snap peas such as “Sugar Daddy” or “Sugar Snap” also have an edible pod, but the seeds are much larger and sweeter than those of sugar peas. Harvest sugar snap peas when the seeds have expanded to their mature size. Garden or English peas are less sweet, but grown for their seeds, and if harvested when not quite mature can be eaten raw in salads.

You may also now plant out seedlings of spinach, chard, mustards, kale and lettuce that you started inside, but will need to cover them if frost is predicted. Depending on temperatures, you may also be able to direct-seed these cold-season crops outside, along with radishes. Most of these crops also need minimum soil temperatures close to 50 degrees for germination.