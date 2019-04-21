Flowers: Cool-season annual flowers pansies, violas, sweet alyssum, diascia, nemesia, snapdragons and stock plants can (usually) be planted outside by about the third week of April. They will need to be covered if a heavy frost or freeze below 29 degrees is predicted. However, note that diascia, nemesia, snapdragons and stock may not handle temperatures that cold without dropping their flowers even if covered.

Pansies and violas can typically tolerate a light frost. Even pansies and violas though, are not likely to tolerate a heavy frost without some damage. If daytime temperatures are not above 38 degrees, I’d suggest waiting to plant any of these cold-tolerant annuals until it is at least in the low 40s. Planting them as early as possible allows them to get better established so they can tolerate the heat of summer more easily and they may last a little longer when it finally does get warm. But it still needs to be warm enough to plant in the first place.

Vegetables: Rhubarb can also be planted in mid-April if temperatures are in the upper 30s (or preferably, higher) and the ground is not frozen to a depth of 12 inches. This perennial crop is grown for its leafstalks (called petioles); the leaves are toxic. Some popular cultivars include: “Valentine,” “Victoria,” “Canada Red” and “Crimson Red,” which have red petioles. Rhubarb is generally purchased as bare-root crowns or as potted plants. It grows best in fertile, well-drained soils with good organic matter content. It should not be allowed to dry out before planting. Give rhubarb about a square yard of space and loosen the soil to a depth of about 10 inches before planting.

Do not eat any rhubarb petioles that have been exposed to a hard frost or freeze — the oxalic acid from the leaves can migrate into the leafstalk. Besides causing severe stomach upset, if the frozen stalk is consumed the oxalic acid can crystallize in your kidneys and cause permanent organ damage.

Soil testing: It’s a great time to do soil testing now for the vegetable garden as well as perennial and annual beds, turf areas, and areas where you grow fruit. If you haven’t already tilled, you can go ahead and take samples to send to the UW Soil Lab — if you already tilled, this tends to mix the soil layers and the resulting test is less accurate. The UW Soil Lab facility is located in Marshfield, see http://uwlab.soils.wisc.edu/ for information on collecting samples and mailing them in for analysis. Soil testing is important for new gardens, so you establish base-line information for fertilizer application, as well as for beds that haven’t been tested for a while. The University of Wisconsin Soil Lab’s standard soil test costs $15 and the report includes information on your soil pH, (this is a measure of the acidity and alkalinity of your soil) percent organic matter, phosphorus and potassium levels and also includes a lime or sulfur recommendation, fertilizer recommendations and other tips.