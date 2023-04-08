Houseplants: You can start fertilizing houseplants again at this time of year, since days are longer. Generally, you want to stop fertilizing from December to March due to the short day length and low light levels. The extra nitrogen only encourages weak, leggy growth at that time, and the plants can’t support the extra foliage then. An exception to this would be if you use grow lights for your major light source 12 hours a day or more year-round, since the light levels would be the same year-round.

Fertilizer is important since most potting mixes (media) have no actual soil, and few nutrients, unless slow-release fertilizer granules were added (check for colored, round pellets in the media). If not present, or if the plants have been growing in the same pot for some time, without fertilizer added, nutrients are likely depleted. For products, you can use synthetic water-soluble products such as Scott’s, Miracle Gro, Jack’s or others — apply as directed — or you can use liquid organic fertilizers such as compost tea or fish emulsion.

Organic products are typically less concentrated and need to be applied more often. You can also use synthetic slow-release fertilizers for houseplants instead of liquid; they are generally potent for three to eight months. These are mostly sold as granules or “prills” that can be sprinkled on top of the potting media and watered in. Some plants such as cacti and succulents need very little nitrogen; do not over-fertilize. A dilute feeding once in May and July or a light application of slow-release fertilizer once a year is plenty for them. Orchids have their own special fertilizer that should not be overused.

Tropical blooming plants like hibiscus have higher fertilizer needs. Prune back hibiscus by ⅓ to ½ in spring, and if outside, fertilize every two weeks May-August if using a water-soluble product such as Miracle Gro. Inside the house at that time, once a month is fine. If using slow-release granules instead outside, it would still be good to fertilize with a dilute solution (half-strength) of a water-soluble, bloom-builder fertilizer once a month May-August. Start cutting back fertilizer in September and stop in October, restarting in April.

— Lisa Johnson, Dane County

UW-Extension horticulture educator