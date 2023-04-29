Flowers: Cool-season annual flowers pansies, violas, sweet alyssum, diascia, nemesia, snapdragons and stock plants can (usually) be planted outside by about the third week of April. They will need to be covered if a heavy frost or freeze below 29°F is predicted. However, note that diascia, nemesia, snapdragons and stock may not handle temperatures that cold without dropping their flowers even if covered. Pansies and violas can typically tolerate a light frost. Even pansies and violas, though, are not likely to tolerate a heavy frost without some damage.

If daytime temperatures are not above 38°F, I’d suggest waiting to plant any of these cold-tolerant annuals until it is at least in the low 40s. Planting them as early as possible allows them to get better established so they can tolerate the heat of summer more easily and they may last a little longer when it finally does get warm, but it still needs to be warm enough to plant in the first place.

Vegetables: Rhubarb can be planted starting in mid-April if temperatures are in the upper 30s (or preferably, higher) and the ground is not frozen to a depth of 12 inches. This perennial crop is grown for its leafstalks (called petioles), but the leaves are actually toxic. Some popular cultivars include: “Valentine,” “Victoria,” “Canada Red” and “Crimson Red,” which have red petioles.

Rhubarb is generally purchased as bare-root crowns or as potted plants. It grows best in fertile, well-drained soils with good organic matter content. It should not be allowed to dry out before planting. Give rhubarb about a square yard of space and loosen the soil to a depth of about 10 inches before planting.

Warning: Do not eat any rhubarb petioles that have been exposed to a hard frost or freeze — the oxalic acid from the leaves can migrate from the leaves into the leafstalk. Besides causing severe stomach upset, if the frozen stalk is consumed, potentially the oxalic acid could crystallize in your kidneys and cause permanent organ damage.

— Lisa Johnson, Dane County UW-Extension horticulture educator