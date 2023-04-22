Perennial beds: Make sure that ornamental grasses are cut back before they start to grow. I know from experience it is a pain trying to pull old, dead grass out of the new growing material. Cut back any dead plant stalks remaining from last year from herbaceous perennials. Die-back shrubs like butterfly bush, false blue spirea (Caryopteris) or Russian sage should be examined for signs of buds swelling. Scrape a bit of stem with your fingernail to see if the tissue is green (alive) underneath. If brown (dead), you can remove it. You can cut off dead material above the buds, but try to leave as much of the previous year’s live growth as you can. You can now also cut back your mums if new growth is coming up. Rake up any leftover leaves from last fall, but do it carefully so as not to behead anything coming up underneath them.

Hybrid Tea and Floribunda Roses: If you have roses still under cones, remove the cones right away — due to the warm spell a week ago, the buds are likely sprouting heavily. Usually cones are removed around the second week in April. New growth may be somewhat tender if it started under the cone’s shelter, so re-cover the plants if it is likely to go below about 28°F. Remove dead canes above new growth, cutting back to white, healthy pith tissue. If you mulched the roses over winter to protect the graft, likewise, the mulch should be removed now. Also cut back shrub roses that need no winter protection the same way if there is dead material.

Lawns: By the fourth week of April it is usually safe to plant grass seed if you are trying to replace dead areas of your lawn. Examine lawn seed mixes carefully before purchasing. You should avoid mixes with a lot of annual rye, and if planting in shade purchase mixes labeled for that purpose — these usually contain a fair amount of fescue grass, which is more shade-tolerant than Kentucky bluegrass. The UWEX publication “Lawn Establishment and Renovation” can be accessed or printed out at the following site for more information on turf grass mixes for various soil types and light conditions: http://learningstore.uwex.edu/assets/pdfs/A3434.pdf.

— Lisa Johnson, Dane County UW-Extension horticulture educator