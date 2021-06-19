 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calling all green thumbs: Send us your garden transformations
0 Comments
alert top story

Calling all green thumbs: Send us your garden transformations

  • 0
June petunias

The past year has kept a lot of people cooped up at home, but that also has meant a lot more time for gardening projects.

The Wisconsin State Journal is looking for gardeners who have transformed an eyesore into a thing of blooming beauty.

Have you taken a patch of earth and created a garden that is special to you? Disguised a feature that you no longer want to look at with green and growing plants?

Write and tell us about your garden project and we might feature it in an upcoming article in the Wisconsin State Journal. Before-and-after photos are essential, so please attach them to your submission. Please email us by June 25 at: features@madison.com. Include your name, city/town, email address and a daytime phone number.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pandemic stress is here to stay

Make your house a home

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics