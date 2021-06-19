Calling all green thumbs: Send us your garden transformations

The past year has kept a lot of people cooped up at home, but that also has meant a lot more time for gardening projects.

The Wisconsin State Journal is looking for gardeners who have transformed an eyesore into a thing of blooming beauty.

Have you taken a patch of earth and created a garden that is special to you? Disguised a feature that you no longer want to look at with green and growing plants?

Write and tell us about your garden project and we might feature it in an upcoming article in the Wisconsin State Journal. Before-and-after photos are essential, so please attach them to your submission. Please email us by June 25 at: features@madison.com. Include your name, city/town, email address and a daytime phone number.

