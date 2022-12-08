Franksville family has been selling Christmas trees the old-fashioned way for 40 years

FRANKSVILLE — Roger Hays Jr. first started working at his father’s store, Klema Feeds, when he was a teen in the 1980s, before taking over the store from his father, Roger Hays Sr., in the 2000s. One tradition the Hays men share is selling Christmas trees every December.
“It’s fun, y’know. It is a lot of fun selling trees,” Roger Jr. said. “Getting them is a group effort. The whole family gets involved.”
Roger Jr. goes up north to tree farms owned by family friends in Merrill, Antigo and Brantwood every year with his father, his son Henry and his son-in-law, to collect the trees they have been tagging and monitoring three times out of the year to take back down to sell.
This is something the two Rogers have been doing for around 40 years. Yearly, Roger Jr. collects up to 600 trees from these farms for Klema Feeds, 10540 Northwestern Ave., as well as his second feed store, which is located in Wadsworth, Illinois. From these trees, about 600 wreathes are produced in-house.
People are also reading…
All the trees are checked up on regularly by the farm owners, who the Hays family has been buying from for years.
“Every last one of” the trees the Hays family sells are Wisconsin-grown, Roger Jr. said.
Business doing just fine
Even if interest in getting real trees for Christmastime has waned, Wisconsin is still a major player on the national stage when it comes to selling Christmas trees. The 2022 market is being described as “healthy” by industry leaders.
Wisconsin is ranked fifth in Christmas tree production nationally. It is home to millions of trees grown on about 23,000 acres at more than 859 farms. About 700,000 trees are harvested annually, compared with just over 611,000 trees from 868 farms in 2012. That compares with 950,440 trees in 2007 and more than 1.6 million in 2002, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data.
Oregon tops the list with 4.7 million trees harvested, followed by North Carolina (4 million), Michigan (1.5 million) and Pennsylvania (1.05 million).
Overall, according to the National Christmas Tree Association, there are more than 15,000 farms that harvest between 15 million to 20 million trees a year from an inventory of an estimated 350 million trees that are grown in all 50 states.
Because of the decentralized nature of the industry, the overall supply is expected to meet demand, according to a survey of growers, retailers and consumers and conducted by the Real Christmas Tree Board.
Even if the interest for trees may be growing — there was a surge in demand during the first Christmas season after COVID-19 arrived in Wisconsin — and 2022 will probably be another sellout year, Roger Jr. does not expect it to last.
A decade ago, he said the family would buy and sell close to 1,200 trees, double their inventory this year.
“I’ve talked to several people whose kids don’t even put up trees,” Roger Jr. said. “They just don’t. They move into the city and they have their life, they got corporate jobs and usually don’t even take time for Christmas anymore.”
Talking about artificial trees, “That’s just not Christmas to me,” Henry Hays said.
Klema Feeds usually sells out all of its trees by the middle of December. As of Tuesday, there were only about 80 left at the Franksville location. Only a dozen might be left by the weekend.
The national research and the organization that promotes real Christmas trees found in its surveys that there should be few surprises this season, according to Marsha Gray, the board’s executive director.
“Our annual consumer survey showed that 86% of real Christmas tree buyers said they had no problems finding a place nearby to buy their tree last year. And 87% told us they found the tree they wanted at the first place they looked,” Gray said. “We expect this year to be no different. The grower survey tells us demand is healthy. Retailers see steady consumer interest in real Christmas trees, and right now supply is pretty well matched to that interest.”