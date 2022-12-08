Franksville family has been selling Christmas trees the old-fashioned way for 40 years

New operation

One of Wisconsin's newest Christmas tree-selling ventures is Enchanted Valley Acres, just north of Cross Plains.

Located on a former dairy farm established in the early 1900s in the town Berry, the first trees were planted in 2012 after high school friends from Black River Falls — Chris and Angela Kirsch and Wade and Heather Comstock — purchased the 135-acre farm.

The first mature trees were harvested in 2019 and sales have been increasing by 30% each season. There are now more than 35,000 Christmas trees now on the property.

The farm that is now Enchanted Valley Acres was a farmstead owned by George and Mary Grob, who married in 1903. Their original barn burned in fall 1937, but a new barn followed. The last milking was in 1974 on the barn’s lower level, where Angela Kirsch now runs a gift shop that sells Christmas decorations, dish towels, cookie mixes, candles and tree stands. The walls hold historical photos of the farm, and the windows provide views of the rolling countryside and the massive slide that starts on a hill in the woods.

“The hard part about tree farming is you can’t just say, ‘OK, well this year we sold X amount of trees so next year we should plant more.’ You can, but they’re not going to be ready for seven to 10 years. So it’s hard to anticipate your customer base,” Angela Kirsch said.

Trees that customers cut themselves can range in price from $75 for anything up to 7 feet tall. Larger trees range in price from $85 to $120. Trees already cut are similarly priced, with each priced based on its quality and species.

“I want people to afford a tree that want a tree," Kirsch said.

“I love it,” said Ledell Zellers, who came to Enchanted Valley Acres last month from Downtown Madison with her husband to score a 9.5-foot Fraser fir. “I just think they look better and smell better.”