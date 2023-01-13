Fill your flowerbeds with a pollinator garden, says Wild Ones group

When Amy Yocum first trained as a master gardener some 25 years ago, planting a flowerbed in her yard was a bit like decorating with throw pillows — add a pop of color here, toss in a little contrast there.

But Yocum has since gained a different view of gardening, one that keeps in mind the relationship of plants to one another and the larger ecosystem. It’s one that uses not the latest trend in annuals but rather native plants — lush, beautiful and yes, colorful — that have grown in south-central Wisconsin for most of its history.

Yocum is part of Wild Ones Madison, the local chapter of a national group that promotes landscaping that preserves biodiversity using a region’s native plants. Membership in the Madison chapter grew from well under 100 before the COVID-19 pandemic to some 156 members today.

The volunteer group is hosting a free, public workshop Jan. 21 not only to spread the word about how to grow native plants but to offer custom advice. Bring some photos of your yard or flowerbed (printed photos are best) to Pinney Library on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and Wild Ones volunteers will give you tips and advice on how to turn that spot of dirt into a blooming home for essential pollinators: Bees, butterflies, hummingbirds and more.

“It’s going to be a really easy workshop” for beginners, as well as for more experienced gardeners, said Amanda Langer, president of Wild Ones Madison.

“I think most people are aware of the situation with pollinators (declining), and this is a really easy way for people to get help (starting a garden) — from people who do this a lot or even do this for a living.”

Timed to get people thinking about spring planting, Saturday’s event will be Madison Wild Ones’ first open-format workshop of this type. Pre-registration is requested at madisonwildones.org so the group is sure to have enough information materials on hand.

Ideally, workshop visitors should bring photos of their yard in different seasons, as sunlight can vary greatly from summer to winter and is important to consider when selecting plants.

Bring in measurements of available planting space, too, and note any wet spots in your yard, Langer advises.

“If you know sun, shade and wet spots, and don’t have to guess that, your plantings in the first year will be more successful,” she said.

Choices many

Sun-loving plants like prairie dropseed, wild lupine or meadow blazing star. Shade-loving plants like Jacob’s ladder, wild geranium and Pennsylvania sedge.

The choices are many, and home gardeners can create a wide range of aesthetics, Wild Ones members say. Native plantings can be tailored to the landscape style that best suits a yard.

“It doesn’t make sense to have a four-foot prairie in front of a small residential home,” Yocum said. “If you have a little yard, that can really be overwhelming.”

Instead, she said, “There’s lots of native shorter grasses, wild strawberry — things that are lower-growing, but beautiful.”

In starting a pollinator garden, flexibility is key, said Athena Salzer, vice president of Wild Ones Madison.

“Gardening is very experimental. It’s more enjoyable if you think of it as a living canvas,” said Salzer, the owner of Two Ferns Native Nursery, a native plant nursery on Madison’s East Side. “It’s going to change. You can have a planting that’s super-formal, but the plants might move around, where they’re happiest.”

‘Chaos’ to ‘formal’

In a home garden, Salzer suggests using a clean border around a planting bed and maybe even a sign so that neighbors know that the native plantings are “intentional” and have been carefully selected for their height, seasonal color and visual interest.

“You can have the same level of formal-ness that you have in any other garden, if you choose to do that,” she said.

“Like any other garden, it’s the same amount of work to maintain the aesthetic you’re looking for. It’s a spectrum. You can have naturalized chaos, you can have organized chaos, or you can have a landscape that is fully formal, just using plants that are native.”

And start small, adding plants when you feel comfortable, Salzer advises.

Purchase plants from a local grower, as plants from a big-box store might have been treated with chemicals or grown many states away, with different genetics than true Wisconsin natives, she said. A list of Madison-area native perennial nurseries from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources — along with a list of local ecological restoration contractors and city of Madison rules and regulations on terrace and yard plantings — is available on the “resources” page of the madisonwildones.org website.

Wisconsin roots

The national Wild Ones group was founded in Milwaukee in 1977. It now includes 76 chartered chapters and 26 startup or “seedling” chapters in 29 states. Wisconsin alone has 13 chapters, Salzer said.

Yocum, formerly a hospice nurse, now works in the horticulture department at Agrace hospice and has learned a great deal from her fellow Wild Ones members, she said.

“It’s a huge knowledge base of people from all walks who’ve entered into this at different stages in their lives, and from different perspectives,” she said.

Salzer first started attending meetings for Wild Ones before getting deeply involved in the group.

“You kind of expect that it’s a gardening enthusiasts group with an emphasis on native plants,” she said. “But there is such a depth of knowledge in the member base. It’s just an amazing community and resource.”

The group hosts garden tours, a seed swap and more, and will staff a table at the annual PBS Wisconsin Garden and Landscape Expo, to be held Feb. 10-12 in the Alliant Energy Center Exhibition Hall.

As an organization, “We’ve been doing a lot of presentations, formal education events, which is fine,” Yocum said. But Saturday’s workshop will take a different educational approach, she said. “This is really: Let’s put it into practice now.”

