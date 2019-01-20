In the depths of winter, when it’s dark as you sip your morning coffee, and it’s dark again before 5 p.m., you need to capture every second the sun is shining. So this month we’ll be making suncatchers, two ways.

Contact paper suncatcher

I love contact paper. It’s sticky, but easy to use and even comes with a handy grid on the backside to making cutting a breeze. For this craft we’ll be sandwiching flower petals between two layers of clear contact paper and sticking it to a window or door for a speedy way to brighten the day.

Supplies:

Contact paper—About $6 at Walmart

Flower bouquet—$10 at the grocery

Scissors

12x12 card stock (optional)—50 cents at Hobby Lobby

Directions:

The middle of January is the perfect time to treat yourself to an cheery, yet inexpensive, bouquet of assorted flowers. After enjoying them for a couple days, let your children choose their favorite flowers and pick them apart, petal by petal. Once you have a collection of petals, cut a roughly 9-by-12-inch piece of contact paper and tape it to a work surface, grid side up. Then peel off the non-sticky side of the paper (while keeping the corners taped down) and let your children scatter and press the flower petals onto the sticky paper. In addition to the grocery store flowers, I let my kids rob a few petals from houseplants, like my shamrock and rosemary, for a little texture and size variety. Once they’ve filled the paper, place another slightly bigger piece of contact paper on top of the flower petals, sticky side down so the petals are sandwiched between two sheets of clear sticky contact paper. From here you can stick the suncatcher directly on a window, or, using card stock, cut strips of paper to make a frame and adhere it to a window using tape or sticky tack. Most flower petals last for about a week before starting to brown.

Glue-flakes and suncatchers

My kids love crafting with glue, and this craft is literally as easy as unscrewing a bottle of glue and letting your child dump it on a plastic lid and then swirl in some food coloring.

Supplies:

School glue—About $1.50 at Walmart

Food coloring—About $3 at Walmart

Toothpick

Plastic lid or plate

Hole punch or needle

Fishing line or sticky tack

Directions:

First, find a smooth plastic lid, like the top of a yogurt or cottage cheese container, or a plastic plate. Next, squeeze on a solid layer of glue, filling most of the lid’s surface. Then squeeze one or two drops of food coloring in the glue and swirl it around with a toothpick. Let dry for at least 24 hours and the sun catcher disc should pop out. Make a hole with a hole punch or large needle and feed through fishing line to hang it near a window and watch it shine. I decided to stick mine directly to the window using a tiny amount of sticky tack. You can also smooth out any rough edges or cut shapes out of the disc with a scissors once the glue has completely dried.

My 7-year-old, who is a bit more dexterous with the glue bottle, squeezed out snowflakes with glue and carefully swirled blue food coloring through it for a winter-themed suncatcher.