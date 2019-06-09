The hardest thing about this month’s craft is picking only six pictures to make a simple, yet thoughtful, photo cube for Father’s Day. So be sure to set aside adequate time to scroll and sort through the hundreds of photos on your phone and, in my case, randomly stashed around the house.
Supplies:
- Photo cube—$3.99 at Hobby Lobby
- Mod Podge—$5.99 at Hobby Lobby
- Paint brushes
- Scissors or paper cutter
- Clear gloss spray (optional)—$3.96 at Walmart
- Printed photos
For Father’s Day, I strive to find a gift that’s the right combination of sentimental, useful and a little funny. These wooden photo cubes are the perfect mix of all three. A photo cube, made by gluing pictures on a wooden block, is decorative without being over-the-top and doubles as a paperweight (perfect for desk decor). The photos used can be a mix of silly and sentimental to let Dad know just how much he makes you laugh and love.
The size of your photos will depend on the size of your wooden cube.
Craft stores sell pre-cut cubes, which is where I found mine.
Otherwise, a scrap piece of lumber at least 4 inches wide and 4 inches tall will do the trick. My cube was 3.5 inches by 4 inches by 3.5 inches, so I found it best to start with photos at least 4 inches by 4 inches and trimming them just slightly to allow for a thin wooden border around each picture.
Once you’ve trimmed your photos, apply a layer of Mod Podge to the back of the photo and center on one side of the cube. Let dry for at least 20 minutes and repeat on the remaining 5 sides. Once completely dry, apply a layer of Mod Podge over the actual photo to seal and protect it. Once the top layer of Mod Podge is completely dry, I sprayed the cube with a layer of clear gloss to further protect the photos.
While I was buying my wooden cube at the craft store, I also picked up a package of four plain wooden coasters. I used the same Mod Podge and gloss spray technique to glue and seal pictures to the top of the coasters for a fun gift for Grandpa.