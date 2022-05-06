Meet the honorees of the Madison Media Partners 2022 Nurses: Heart of Health Care program

There are very few professions in the world that are as universally beloved as nurses. Even before their frontline battle against COVID-19 began, nurses have played pivotal roles in those moments of our lives where we are our most vulnerable.
With nearly 60,000 health care professionals in the Madison region, Madison Media Partners is honored to recognize some of the most dedicated health care heroes our region has to offer.
Our Nurses: Heart of Health Care program and virtual experience honors ten nurses from the Madison region, celebrating them and telling their stories. After 340 nominations for 60 different nominees and more than 1,600 votes, we are proud to present this year’s honorees.
This year, we have a new virtual experience featuring surprise reveal videos that capture the moment our honorees are made aware of their recognition. We also sit down for in-person interviews with each honoree so we can best share their story and celebrate their spirit.
People are also reading…
Click on each nurse's name below to watch their individual video and read more about their inspiring story.
The 2022 honorees:
Thank you to our judges: Barbara Pinekenstein, UW-Madison School of Nursing; Kerri Kliminski, Madison College; Colleen Gullickson, Edgewood College; Laurie Benson, Nurses on Board Coalition; and Lisa C. Bratzke, UW-Madison.
Thank you to our sponsors: Reedsburg Area Medical Center, Edgewood College, MIG Commercial Real Estate, and K&A Greenhouse. Flowers provided by M3 Insurance. Gift bags provided by BrightStar Care Madison.
Thank you to our location hosts: Lodgic Everyday Community-Madison, Leopold's Books Bar Caffè, and Arts + Literature Laboratory.