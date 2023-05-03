There are very few professions in the world that are as universally beloved as nurses. Even before their frontline battle against COVID-19 began, nurses have played pivotal roles in those moments of our lives where we are our most vulnerable.

With nearly 60,000 health care professionals in the Madison region, Madison Media Partners is honored to recognize some of the most dedicated health care heroes our region has to offer.

We are proud to present our Nurses: Heart of Health Care program and virtual experience honors ten nurses from the Madison region, celebrating them and telling their stories.

See the joy and the tears as these surprise reveal videos capture the moment our honorees are made aware of their recognition. Each honoree has a wonderful story to share and join in helping us celebrate each individual nurse along with all nurses in honor of Nurses Week.

The 2023 honorees:

Thank you to our judges:

Laurie Benson, Nurses on Board Coalition; Lisa C. Bratzke, UW-Madison; Colleen Gullickson, Edgewood College; Kerri Kliminski, Madison College; Barbara Pinekenstein, HC Leaders, LLC.