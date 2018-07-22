Dear Doctor Z: Your column recently mentioned a blood pressure of 120 over 80 as a goal. That seems to imply anything lower is not desirable.
My cardiologist says there’s no such thing as too-low blood pressure unless it’s so low I feel faint. I’m 81, and with medication mine is usually around 100/60, and I’ve seen it as low as 90/50. I think that’s great. Does your opinion differ? — A loyal reader
Dear loyal reader: I don’t totally agree with this but first let’s talk about you. You are 81, on meds and not dizzy, even though your pressure is low. By the way, 90/50 is a common blood pressure for many very healthy young people — in that group it’s never a problem.
The issue is what happens if you get sick, dizzy, dehydrated or come down with a respiratory illness that might lower your pressure even more. In that case, you might become dizzy and fall. A hip fracture at 81 could mean a life of disability and it also comes with a 1-in-4 chance of death within a year.
So if you were my patient, I would lighten up a bit on the meds to see if you need quite that much blood-pressure control. That might be the safe thing to do. Remember, as we get older we often can get by safely with a lower dose of medication. That might be in your best interest.
Dear Doc: I would like to congratulate you on the article that appeared in the Buffalo News, “Grief — over pets or loved ones — is intense.” I am a licensed New York funeral director and founder of GOALS (Going on After Loss Successfully). I have dedicated myself to helping families, individuals and groups during their grief journey as they mourn the loss of a family member, whether a pet or human.
Thanks for discussing this important topic. — A New York reader
Dear New York: You are absolutely right on task. It’s not maudlin to think about death. What’s maudlin is not thinking about death.
If you think you’ll live forever, you might not make the same decisions as if you take a more balanced view. And helping families with their loss is a laudable occupation.
Cultural sensitivity here is so important. In 2014, Geshe Sopa, a University of Wisconsin-Madison professor and Tibetan Buddhist monk, died at the age of 91. A teacher of Tibetan culture and religion, this great man founded a Tibetan monastery in Oregon, the same town where I practice.
His culture, his tradition, was that he be cremated on site. Working through that with the local funeral director, finding a way it could be done in a culturally sensitive way while still following local and state laws, was successful because the funeral director stepped up to the plate and helped make it happen. The result was that the community of his was more than satisfied with his cremation.
Without the hard work of that funeral director and other compassionate individuals, this never would have happened. So thanks very much for bringing this up.
Most of us spend more time thinking about what bells and whistles will go into our car than we do about how we want to be treated after we die. Stay well.