Dr. Zorba Paster's annual holiday gift guide: Tech, books, food and the greatest gift of all

Of if you want to go all out, a personal trainer. My personal trainer — Matt at Impact PT and Performance (he’s a PT so he know what he’s doing) has helped me stay fit in my 74-year-old body. I can’t stop the ravages of old age, but I can make my performance optimal. Staying fit means you’re more likely to recover from the illness, injury or just old-fashioned bad luck, that didn’t set you back in your 20s but might disable you when you’re retired.

Music: If you’re into music, consider a Sonos speaker — it works with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. If you’re into live music, buy a gift certificate to your favorite venue. If you’re into theater and plays, consider places like the Overture Center or American Players Theatre — they all have gift certificates that never expire. A real treat if you like live stuff like Penny and I do.

And finally — and I don’t really mean finally, but it’s something I always talk about when I write about the holidays ...

Giving to others: Make a donation to a charity in someone’s name. Send a kid to camp in someone’s name. Support the Salvation Army, which does so many good things, in someone’s name. It’s giving to others that enriches our lives so much. I’m all for giving to those we love. Otherwise, why would I write this column?