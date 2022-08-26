Dr. Zorba Paster: You won't catch monkeypox from brief contact

Last week, I gave you the short primer on monkeypox. To review a bit, it’s a virus that’s been around in Africa for about 50 years, initially found in an outbreak among monkeys. It’s been spreading in the U.S. now for several months.

Monkeypox is spread 99% of the time through skin-to-skin contact, usually occurring during sex, which has prompted U.S. health officials to consider labeling it a sexually transmitted disease. Current statistics show 98% of U.S. cases are in queer and gay folks and their sexual networks, most often in men who have sex with men.

You can’t get monkeypox from a handshake. You can’t get it from a restroom toilet or sink. You can’t get it from handling money. You can’t get it from trying on a thrift-shop coat.

You also can’t get the disease from touching a contaminated surface, one that’s been touched by someone who has the disease.

It takes prolonged interaction with the virus to get it to jump from the contaminated person to you. Prolonged is the key word here. You can’t get it simply from brushing up against someone at a music festival or in a store.

It’s the monkeypox sores that are filled with the virus, and these have to be rubbed vigorously against another person’s skin or mucous membrane for it to jump off and infect another person. This is not casual contact.

That’s probably why previous outbreaks were really small, spread quickly, and then went away. They just didn’t have the oomph that this outbreak has.

But something happened in 2017, and the virus got stronger. From extremely hard to spread, it became easier to spread, showing up in people with what is considered high-risk sexual behavior, in this instance.

It seems like it takes repeatedly touching the virus for it to stick. We know that because most people who live with someone who has monkeypox never get it. The risk of spreading it just by living in a household with someone who has it is less than 1%.

To prevent the spread, the CDC recommends that those who have monkeypox isolate from others for two to four weeks if they’re showing any symptoms, from fever to rash, and to avoid any close contact with people in the same house. If you do leave the house, cover the lesions and wear a mask. And don’t have sex for two to four weeks after your symptoms are gone.

So, let’s talk about the monkeypox immunization and how the Feds are rolling this out. There are two vaccines available, but they are in short supply. Ramping up production will take time.

One of the vaccines can’t be used in people with a weakened immune system, eczema, other skin conditions or during pregnancy. We don’t know the effectiveness of these vaccines in the current outbreak — knowing this will take time.

If you’ve come into contact with someone with monkeypox, you should get vaccinated. It’s best given within four days of exposure but can be given up to 14 days after exposure. It may not keep you from getting the disease, but it should reduce any symptoms.

There is a drug called Tecovirimat, also known as TPOXX or ST-246, which was stockpiled for a possible smallpox outbreak — if smallpox were used in a terrorist attack, for example. Don’t confuse this with smallpox where about 50% of the people infected died from the scourge, 80% of all infected died and during the 20th century it is estimated that it killed 300 million to 500 million people. This drug is approved by the Food and Drug Administration for smallpox, but using it for monkeypox is investigational and needs approval by the FDA. They haven’t done that yet.

To get this antiviral medication for monkeypox requires a 27-page application from doctors, so getting it has yet to be fully fixed by the Feds. I expect the supply of that drug will be ramped up and it eventually will become available for monkeypox, but it’s not like making widgets. Increasing the supply of this drug to treat monkeypox will take time and patience.

My spin: Monkeypox is best handled by not having skin-to-skin contact with someone who has it. Immunizations and drug treatments are on the way, but it’s catch-up time. Stay well.