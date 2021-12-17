Dr. Zorba Paster: You don’t poop in public. You don’t have sex in the streets. Get vaccinated.

Recently, one of my patients ended up in the ER with a cough, shortness of breath and incredible weakness. They checked for the usual things — pneumonia being at the top of the list, of course.

Lo and behold, he had COVID pneumonia. His oxygen saturation, a measure of how much oxygen you’re carrying in your blood, had dropped. It was not quite to the levels that meant going to the hospital, so they sent him home to self-isolate and have someone care for him.

Well, that someone wasn’t around. His wife had divorced him. His children don’t speak to him. His friends were just not around to pitch in. So there he is, at home by himself with no one to back him up.

He made it. He struggled through. Not a happy camper, but he persevered.

Residual effects include weakness — he can’t go back to his construction job just yet — and smell. He can’t smell stuff properly. He can’t smell food, and when he does it smells awful. He loves pizza, but can’t smell it without it seeming rancid. He also says he can’t taste it.