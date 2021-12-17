Dr. Zorba Paster: You don’t poop in public. You don’t have sex in the streets. Get vaccinated.

Recently, one of my patients ended up in the ER with a cough, shortness of breath and incredible weakness. They checked for the usual things — pneumonia being at the top of the list, of course.
Lo and behold, he had COVID pneumonia. His oxygen saturation, a measure of how much oxygen you’re carrying in your blood, had dropped. It was not quite to the levels that meant going to the hospital, so they sent him home to self-isolate and have someone care for him.
Well, that someone wasn’t around. His wife had divorced him. His children don’t speak to him. His friends were just not around to pitch in. So there he is, at home by himself with no one to back him up.
He made it. He struggled through. Not a happy camper, but he persevered.
Residual effects include weakness — he can’t go back to his construction job just yet — and smell. He can’t smell stuff properly. He can’t smell food, and when he does it smells awful. He loves pizza, but can’t smell it without it seeming rancid. He also says he can’t taste it.
Now, why this story? Because he was against vaccination. I saw him in the office a few weeks before he became ill and gave him my usual talk about the vaccine, the data, how I know what the data is. I don’t get information from secondary sources, but interpret it myself. That’s my bailiwick.
He assured me he wasn’t an anti-vaxxer. Rather, he said he wanted to retain his liberty. I’ve heard that argument before, so I stepped in with my retort. You don’t drive without a driver’s license. You don’t poop in public. You don’t have sex in the streets. We all live by society’s norms, and this is just one of them.
Well, as you can see, it fell on deaf ears. And now he’s suffering. Poor chap.
I sent him a note on Epic’s MyChart telling him that he should get vaccinated, that you can get COVID again and vaccination will protect him. We’ll see what he does. Many of my anti-vaccination patients do get jabs after they’ve been sick. Time will tell.
Now, on to a COVID omicron variant update. Yes, it’s true, omicron is more contagious than the delta variant. By the time it was found, it had already spread.
And if you think we can contain it, think again. It will follow the delta playbook and spread the same way.
Travel restrictions again, masking in stores — it’s a familiar tune. I hate it. Hate it. Hate it. Hate it. When is life going to return to “normal”? That’s a good question.
So let’s hunker down with what we do know. The vaccines appear to be the best shield against being seriously ill with COVID, no matter what the mutation.
This virus is following the same playbook that the great influenza did in 1918, when 50 million people died. Back then, we had no idea how to immunize. And smallpox killed 300 million people in the last century before.
Both scourges were ultimately tamed by science — the science of vaccinations. Science wins.
If you’re not vaccinated, if you need your booster but haven’t had it, roll up your sleeves. If you know someone who isn’t vaccinated, then just talk to them and try your best to convince them it’s best for them, for you, for your family, to get vaccinated.
Kind talk works. Destructive talk doesn’t.
Oh, one more thing: Merck initially said their COVID drug, Molnupiravir, was 50% effective in reducing the risk of landing in the hospital and dying of the disease. But a robust review the data showed it was 30% at best. So it’s helpful, but it’s no penicillin. Stay well.
