Dr. Zorba Paster: Yoga may help with headaches

My spin: This is one example that needs to be followed with a double-blind study to see if this data holds up, if it’s real. The time has come for the federal government to release its stranglehold on cannabis research. You may have seen the newly minted drug, Xifaxan, advertised on TV for IBS with constipation. It clocks in at $700 a month. You can get medical marijuana for a fraction of that cost. We physicians are hamstringed by the feds not allowing head to head research for this.

Now their answer is pretty much always the same. If you jump through the hoops you can do the research, we’re not hampering you. The problem is the hoops are so high, so big, so difficult that researchers simply don’t jump. And then there is the stigma “Oh you’re doing research on Pot? Really? How quaint.” At the same time we continue to allow research on dangerous addictive opioids for pain therapy.

Let me clarify this stupidity for the moment. The feds classify Oxycodone, OxyContin, and hydrocodone as a Class II narcotic – while marijuana is classified in the same group as heroin. So they’re saying, in fact, that OxyContin is safer than marijuana. I have a word for this that begins with the letter B. You can fill in the rest. Stay well.

