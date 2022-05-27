Dr. Zorba Paster: When should parents start reading to their children? Yes.

I was in my office the other day, doing a well child check. The child was 4 months old, so I told both parents that reading was an important thing to do.

Their question was simple, “What age do we start?” Great question, isn’t it?

When your baby is in the womb, it can’t see you — but hearing is a different story. Sight starts with birth and light, while hearing develops far before that.

Side note here: I am a voracious eclectic reader. If you want a good rollick, get Ian McEwan’s book “Nutshell.” It’s a mystery from the point of view of a baby in the womb — where the baby hears everything. OK, back to work now.

So ... your baby knows your voice and knows words. Reading to a baby as young as 4 months old helps develop the important roots of language. Parents who read to their kids this early make it more likely they’ll continue this habit throughout childhood.

Reading stimulates imagination and vocabulary, and helps develop listening skills — all of which is important for understanding the written word. And there is credible evidence that it stimulates IQ. It’s a win for babies.

A recent study out of the University of South Australia also shows that reading to your child can triple their resilience at school, particularly for at-risk kids.

The study focused on early primary-age children who had suffered abuse or neglect, looking at factors that might modify the negative effect of some terrifically terrible adverse life circumstances.

In Australia in 2021, nearly 300,000 children ages 0-17 had one or more instances where child protective services were called. And 105,000 were the subject of an investigation, with officials finding nearly 50,000 of these kids had suffered substantiated abuse or neglect.

What’s more, these kids were often more developmentally vulnerable than their peers — especially at the beginning of the school year.

The kids who were read to, at home, on a regular basis did better at school, were less likely to get into trouble, more likely to be resilient on the playground and in the classroom.

As a lead researcher said, “Reading out loud can create many positive outcomes for children. As a shared experience between parent or grandparent and child, it encourages connection, while also directly contributing to child development through exposure to words and stories.”

My spin: Helping our kids reach their full potential means spending time reading to them. That is especially important for any child who has had abuse or neglect, or faced other terrible life events.

Reading to kids was a major predictor of resilience in both boys and girls in struggling families. With summer coming up, putting reading into your kids’ schedule might reap major benefits.

As the Australia study also noted: “A good start to school is predictive of later outcomes, so it’s vital that we not only identify those at risk early on, but also find ways to support children’s emotional, social and physical development, before they start school.”

Reading to kids is a great way to show them the support they need. And oh, one more thing, as a grandparent of 7 grandkids 6 years old and younger, I can tell you that reading to kids is a win for you too. It makes my heart sing. Stay well.

