Dr. Zorba Paster: When it comes to insomnia, blankets are worth the weight

I don’t’ know about you but the older I get the more fragmented my sleep is.

As a kid that was not the case. I remember sleeping over at my cousin Mark’s house. We’d stay up late watching TV — while my aunt and uncle were out to dinner and a movie.

We always fell asleep in front of the TV, black and white of course, probably watching the three stooges. When Uncle Al came home he just picked us up carrying us into the bedroom. Sound asleep, we never ever woke up until the morning.

So let’s fast forward to today — as an adult, it seems that I wake up if our dog is just walking around the room. And as for someone picking me up and moving me, right. Right. Unless I was in a coma, or inebriated out of my mind, that would never ever happen.

My point here is as we age we sleep differently. If we’re anxious, have stressors or other psychological issues our sleep suffers. Insomnia enters. And for many of us fragmented sleep, having trouble sleeping, waking up on and off in the night and not being able to get back to sleep is common.

Now there are meds that can help — just Google insomnia and you’ll get plenty of drug adds — but what interested me is research published in the Journal of Sleep Medicine about “Weighted Blankets.”