Dr. Zorba Paster: What's the secret to long life? Dad always said friends and family

I talk a lot about living longer. Why? Because I’m an old guy. I’m 73.

I used to hate when my father said he was a “super senior.” He liked to boast, in a friendly manner, that he still worked — he did right up to the day he died at the ripe old age of 87 — and that he always walked the course, the golf course that is.

Funny story: My dad went to high school in Chicago in 1925 at what was then the newly constructed Theodore Roosevelt High School. They were called the Rough Riders. When my dad died, I put that in the obituary, that he was a member of the Rough Riders.

What got left out, by accident, was the reference to the high school. So it seemed to imply my dad had been a member of the other Rough Riders, Teddy Roosevelt’s volunteer cavalry formed in 1898 to serve during the Spanish-American War.

Boy, did I get emails. If my dad had been one of those other Rough Riders, that would have made him 107 when he died.

But now, on to why I’m writing this. My dad was an active guy right up to the end. Now that I’m next up to bat, I think about him — what he did and what others do that will help them live a long, sweet life.