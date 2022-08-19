Dr. Zorba Paster: What you need to know about monkeypox

Let’s talk monkeypox, something you might have heard more about in the news lately. Here’s a short history of it, how to protect yourself from it and how worrisome it could be. So let’s go.

Monkeypox is a virus in the same family as variola, the virus that causes smallpox. The symptoms are similar to smallpox — more on how to recognize that later — but monkeypox is much, much milder. It is rarely fatal. It has nothing at all to do with chickenpox or shingles.

The disease was first discovered in a research lab in 1958, when outbreaks occurred in several colonies of monkeys. Those first scientists and others named it monkeypox, probably thinking it might just be an outbreak in monkeys.

We don’t really know when this virus first started to infect monkeys or people, but the first recorded case in people was in 1970. For the most part, it has been confined to areas of western Africa, Nigeria, Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which has been particularly hit more over the years.

Before this outbreak, most cases were limited to international travelers or folks who came into contact with imported exotic animals. Most of the spread from infected animals had been by handling them, betting bitten or scratched, or eating meat infected with the virus.

We now know, especially from this outbreak, that the virus spreads 99% of the time by direct person-to-person contact, with skin-to-skin contact being the most common way it spreads.

There is some evidence the virus could be spread by airborne droplets, but we don’t definitively know if that’s the case. It’s the monkeypox lesions, the sores, that have the virus. And there is evidence that even a week after the sores have crusted over, there is still a chance the virus is lingering.

So, folks, think about sex. Think about people having sex with one another. They’re touching skin-to-skin. That’s where most, nearly all, of the infections occur. There is some evidence it might spread through semen, which is a common part of the sexual act when men have sex. But if semen is an issue, it’s really a minor one.

The current outbreak now is mostly in the gay community, with men having sex with men being the main focus. Because any man or woman with monkeypox can spread it to another person by that direct skin-to-skin contact, sex is the major activity of transmission.

Now, what about symptoms? First, you have the incubation phase, when you’ve caught the virus but feel just fine, with no symptoms at all. This can be from just three days to a bit over two weeks.

Then you enter the active phase of the disease. Many people are also asymptomatic during this entire phase. Some have minimal symptoms, while others have the full-blown problem including fever, swollen lymph nodes, muscle aches and a rash that forms blisters and then crusts over. If you want to see what it looks like, just Google it.

Regarding the sores, there are four stages. All the sores show up on your body in the same stage at the same time during the disease. They start out as flat, red sores called the macular stage. Then they progress to an elevated phase called the papule, followed by the vesicular stage, swollen with fluid underneath. Finally, they enter the pustular stage, oozing pus from the sore, before they begin to evolve into a flat scab. They look different from chickenpox, which most folks my age had as kids.

U.S. health officials are calling it a public health emergency so that education, funds, treatment and vaccines are available. But for those of us who are not in close contact with people who have monkeypox, the chances of catching it are close to nonexistent.

The Feds wonder whether to call this a sexually transmitted disease, since this is the way it appears to be spreading in the U.S. There is some merit to that, in that we can work with those communities at risk to rid ourselves of this new viral outbreak before it becomes endemic. Once it’s endemic — that is, present in the population and popping up at will — it becomes harder to treat.

My spin: Familiarize yourself with the monkeypox lesions, especially if you are in a high-risk group for getting this. Remember that direct skin-to-skin contact is the most common way it is transmitted. And look for more on monkeypox in this space next week. Stay well.