Dr. Zorba Paster: What to look for when choosing a nursing home

I bet you’re like me, and when you’re interested in buying something on the web, you look at the ratings. It certainly helped when it came to buying a new turntable for my old vinyl records. Turntables are easy to evaluate.

And what about restaurants? Sure. When I go to a new city and I want a good Thai restaurant nearby, I’ll look at the reviews on Yelp.

But I’ve found the internet doesn’t always have the answers to everything, including restaurant questions, unlike the query about turntables. Evaluating food is much harder than evaluating electronics. I went to a Cuban restaurant in Miami that was awful, even though it had lots of stars from reviewers. For me, it just had lots of disappointment.

When it comes to medical care, such as going to a nursing home, it’s even more complicated — far more than you might think.

Recently, a close friend of the family ended up at St. Mary’s Care Center in Madison because of an injury. The family chose St. Mary’s from a number of homes, and they were very pleased with the care their loved one received. Yet another online evaluator didn’t have the same thoughts.

When you walk into a nursing home, the first thing you often see are disabled people. That’s the purpose of the home, to care for such people. For many of us, though, it can be a bit shocking. And if you read their evaluation, you’ll see it upset them too.

To evaluate the home, you need to get over the shock and see what’s really happening. That’s not always easy, but it’s important when you’re searching for the right location.

When it comes to discussing nursing homes, I have street cred. I was medical director of Oregon Manor, the nursing home in our small city, for more than 40 years. I also was head of the Geriatric Clinic of Madison for a few years — it was run by Methodist Hospital (which merged into Meriter Hospital back in the 1980s).

At one point, I visited a dozen different nursing homes around town, so I know the field. If you’re looking for a nursing home, let me offer some advice.

First off, when you walk in the door, does it smell? If it does, then something is wrong. The off-putting smell often found in nursing home rooms is urine, unless proven otherwise. But the smell in the hallways and common rooms should be clean and fresh.

Next, look at the floors and peek in the corners. Are they clean? Dusty? Of course, with winter upon us, there might be grime in the entry hallway when you walk in, but what about the patient rooms and common activity rooms? These should be clean.

Meet the staff

Now introduce yourself to the nurses, medical assistants, social workers, kitchen staff. Find out if there is a lot of turnover at the home — not a good sign. Do people seem happy? Do they complain?

With a bit of conversation, listening and a keen eye, you’ll figure out if they’re happy doing what they’re doing. The personnel are by far the most important thing at the nursing home.

Find out what sort of activities the nursing home has. At St. Mary’s, they had uber-friendly activity directors who led a bunch of seniors with limited memory in a game of bingo. Everyone can play bingo. From little kids to folks whose memory has seen better days, all can have fun playing bingo and shouting when they win.

It was interesting because the review I read said the activities at St. Mary’s were “horrible and demeaning.” That comment is an example of a misunderstanding of what activities are all about in a nursing home. They’re meant to help people have fun, use their brain, as best they can, and engage with others. It would be horrible to have them do crossword puzzles, play Bridge or Trivial Pursuit. That would be demeaning.

What to ask

Here are more tips I’ve gleaned from Jake Dunn, a clinical social worker of geriatric psychiatry at Stoughton Hospital. These are the best questions to ask when you’re looking for a nursing home.

Are there lots of activities for residents? Do they attend them? Do the activity leaders look like they’re having a good time?

Are there outdoor spaces to sit when the weather is nice?

Are there food choices? One meal never works for everybody.

Do the residents like the food? This, by the way, is super-important when it comes to resident satisfaction.

If the resident can’t make it to the dining room on time, will food be held for them?

What are the bathing options?

Do most of the residents look groomed, clean and comfortable?

And finally, what’s your gut feeling?

After getting answers to those questions, then rate things according to the system used by my son, Eli. It’s not a 1-to-5 system, but rather a three-part system using minus-3, zero and plus-3.

If you give something a minus-3, you definitely don’t like it. If you give it a plus-3, you definitely do like it. And a zero means you’re neutral, neither here nor there.

My spin: The final thing is to ask the opinion of a medical professional, a social worker or someone you trust at your local hospital or senior center. What do they think? They can be fountains of information when it comes to nursing homes. And when you’re ready, don’t just visit one place, hit at least five homes. That way you’ll get the lay of the land.

Stay well.