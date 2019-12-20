Dr. Zorba Paster: Weight loss ideas beyond diet and excercise

Diet and exercise. Diet and exercise. Every time someone comes into my office asking how they can lose weight, it’s the same old thing.

If you go into a bookstore — and I don’t mean the Amazon one — head over to the self-help books. Diet and exercise have most of the space, especially when you take away the “How to get rid of stress in your life” tomes.

It seems like we talk about this all the time, but I have a bit more worth sharing. Two new studies just might help us shed that winter weight, so you may want to hear about this.

First off is new information on food labeling. Fascinating research published in the British Medical Journal shows that if we labeled food differently, we just might change what we eat.

You may know about the changes in labeling calories — the number is now prominently placed on the packaging. That’s a great idea, but why not put “how long it will take to burn off this candy bar” on the same label?

Doesn’t that sound inventive? Yep. Is there data to allow us to do this? Yep, there is.

Here’s an example: A typical Hershey’s bar, my candy of choice, is 210 calories, which will take 42 minutes of walking or 22 minutes of running to burn off.