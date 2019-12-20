Dr. Zorba Paster: Weight loss ideas beyond diet and excercise

Diet and exercise. Diet and exercise. Every time someone comes into my office asking how they can lose weight, it’s the same old thing.
If you go into a bookstore — and I don’t mean the Amazon one — head over to the self-help books. Diet and exercise have most of the space, especially when you take away the “How to get rid of stress in your life” tomes.
It seems like we talk about this all the time, but I have a bit more worth sharing. Two new studies just might help us shed that winter weight, so you may want to hear about this.
First off is new information on food labeling. Fascinating research published in the British Medical Journal shows that if we labeled food differently, we just might change what we eat.
You may know about the changes in labeling calories — the number is now prominently placed on the packaging. That’s a great idea, but why not put “how long it will take to burn off this candy bar” on the same label?
Doesn’t that sound inventive? Yep. Is there data to allow us to do this? Yep, there is.
Here’s an example: A typical Hershey’s bar, my candy of choice, is 210 calories, which will take 42 minutes of walking or 22 minutes of running to burn off.
I have so many people say they need to exercise more to shed those pounds. They are right because exercise seems to curb appetite as well as burn calories. But if you still snarf down the calories, you’ll have to walk all day to get rid of them.
Scientists combed research studies to see if there was any evidence that this might work. They found 14 studies where half the people were shown just calories, the other half shown calories and how much exercise they needed to burn them off.
The result was the ones shown the exercise data ate 200 fewer calories a day. You’d lose about a pound every two weeks this way.
That may not seem like a lot, but over time it adds up. You know that Aesop fable — slow and steady wins the race. This fits the bill.
My spin: We need better labeling on our food; calories and exercise numbers are winners.
Next is a fascinating preliminary study you could implement today to shed those pounds — limit your eating to a window of 10 hours per day. This novel idea comes from pioneering work in animals that shows time-restricted eating led to dramatic benefits in their weight and metabolism.
The pilot study out of the Salk Institute in San Diego looked at about 20 men and women who had metabolic syndrome. This involves a cluster of conditions — obesity, high blood pressure, high blood sugar, excess fat around the waist, abnormal cholesterol or triglycerides — things that increase your risk of stroke and heart attack.
They started with food diaries that showed they were eating during 14 or more hours a day. For three months, they restricted their eating to a window of 10 hours a day at least five days a week.
Most did this by eating their breakfast later and eating their dinner earlier. No one was told to eat fewer calories, although the data showed that many did.
What happened? Many lost weight — up to 4% of their body weight, with a reduction in belly fat. Many with high cholesterol or high blood sugar saw better numbers and had better, more restful sleep.
What’s happening here? It may be your circadian rhythms are taking over. These are 24-hour cycles our body uses to regulate our life.
I recently got back from a trip to India for some medical work I’m doing. It took me two weeks before I slept well and ate right. Because of the time difference in India, my circadian rhythm was wrecked during that period.
Erratic eating patterns just might be responsible for some of our obesity because it’s affecting our internal timing. As these researchers put it, “Eating and drinking everything (except water) within a consistent 10-hour window allows your body to rest and restore for 14 hours at night. Your body can also anticipate when you will eat so it can prepare to optimize metabolism.”
My spin: This is a small study. We need more research before we can say this is the way to go. But it’s something you could easily try on yourself to see if it works. Stay well.
This column provides general health information. Always consult your personal health care provider about concerns. No ongoing relationship of any sort is implied or offered by Dr. Paster to people submitting questions. Any opinions expressed by Dr. Paster in his columns are personal and are not meant to represent or reflect the views of SSM Health.