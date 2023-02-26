Perhaps you’ve noticed, like I have, how many advertisements there are for Prevagen and the other unproven drugs just like it.

Yes, they claim that in a “scientific study,” it’s been proven to work. Now, there are good scientific studies and fake scientific studies; all science isn’t the same.

Double-blind, well-controlled, placebo-based studies that do not have the heavy hand of the company trying to prove their supplement works are a good start. But repeated studies by different researchers under different conditions, now that’s good stuff.

When it comes to Prevagen, well, it doesn’t pass muster. What does pass muster is the idea that exercise plays an even more important and beneficial role in maintaining brain power than we thought.

A recent article in the British Medical Journal points the way on the subject. Researchers found that moderate physical exercise in mid-life was associated with brain power. Doing moderate to vigorous exercise just six to seven minutes a day, when you’re a middle-aged person, seems to make you better able to make decisions when you’re older, like I am.

The study, called the British Cohort Study, is ongoing in the U.K., and it started all the way back in 1970. That’s when I started medical school.

Folks from across the U.K. — England, Scotland and Wales — have had their health tracked throughout childhood and adulthood. In 2016, nearly 19,000 folks in the study reached mid-age, which the study defines as about 45.

At that time, study participants filled out detailed health and lifestyle questionnaires and wore activity trackers, such as a Fitbit or watch, for seven days. They all took lots of brain tests, looking at verbal ability, memory, recall and executive function — defined as how quickly they could process thoughts and commands. The results were then put into a global score for what we might call brain power.

Those who clocked an average of 51 minutes of moderate or intense physical activity in the seven-day period showed better brain function than the less active people. This was true for everybody, whether they went to college or technical school, just finished high school or even those who were high school dropouts.

Now, there was another factor here that also showed importance: sleep. We all have friends, or know of folks, who brag how much they work and how little sleep they get, just burning the candle at both ends. They’re proud that they never sleep.

Well, people who slept less during the monitoring period also were shown to have thinking and memory problems. It appears that lying in bed for that seven or so hours a day, whether you’re in a deep sleep or not, also is a key factor in thinking.

My spin: There’s a bottom line here. Nearly all of us, and I’m included in that, want a quick fix for maintaining brain power. The older I get, the more I realize this isn’t going to happen. The more I read and research, the more I see that, too.

If you want to take a pill to think better — and you believe it’s a good way to spend your $45 per month, or $540 a year — sure, do it. See if it works. The placebo effect, when it comes to thinking, can be quite strong. If you’re game and think it will work, then perhaps it will work.

But I’m in the other court, the one that says exercise and sleep play a bigger role than we ever thought. So plan how and when you’ll get in some exercise every day, and learn to shut off all electronic media when it’s time to rest. Believe me, that text or email or Facebook update can wait. Stay well.

Oh, by the way, Prevagen’s annual sales are nearly $200 million. That’s a ton for snake oil.