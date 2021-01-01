Dr. Zorba Paster: Vitamins could help while limiting trips to the store for fresh produce

It’s easy to get vitamins A and E from your diet, but vitamin D is a different issue. It’s hard to go out in the sun on that winter day, strip down to your skivvies and soak up the sun.

The study’s conclusion was, “Despite this, micronutrient deficiencies are often overlooked as a key contributor to the burden of malnutrition and poor health, presenting an additional layer of challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

My spin: I go back and forth on vitamins — maybe, maybe not. Maybe, maybe not. But the landscape has changed.

We’re in the middle of a pandemic that’s not going anywhere soon. What’s the downside of swallowing a pill — simply the cost? That may not be an issue if you shop right. It’s about a dime a day for a multivitamin. Add an extra 2000 IU of vitamin D and you’re up to 13 cents. As for vitamin E, get it from nuts because we know how good they are for cardiovascular health.

The jury is out when it comes to vitamins to prevent heart disease and stroke. But when it comes to respiratory infections, perhaps they might help. Stay well. Stay safe.

This column provides general health information. Always consult your personal health care provider about concerns. No ongoing relationship of any sort is implied or offered by Dr. Paster to people submitting questions. Any opinions expressed by Dr. Paster in his columns are personal and are not meant to represent or reflect the views of SSM Health.