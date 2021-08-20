Dr. Zorba Paster: Vitamin D deficiency connected to COVID-19 cases

My spin: Vitamin D, 2,000 units a day, has no downside and may be good for your health, especially if you’re African American or a person of color at risk for low vitamin D levels.

Dear Doc: Years ago, I received a prescription for Viagra. I never filled it because it cost too much. I’ve heard from the guys I golf with that it’s much cheaper now. I’d like to try it, but I don’t want to pay through the nose. How can I do that? And is it worth it?

— A.J., from Stevens Point

Dear A.J.: Viagra and Cialis used to be $30 a tablet, but now with a goodrx.com coupon you can buy it for about 50 cents each. That’s quite a savings.

Side effects include stuffy nose, upset stomach, headaches and, for some, white fluorescent light bulbs have a blue tint.

Now, taking it doesn’t mean you’ll turn back the clock to when you were in your 20s. But with the right stimulation, this class of drugs called phosphodiesterase (PDE) inhibitors can increase the blood flow to the penis.

My spin: Now that Viagra is inexpensive, if you’re a man who’s had some issues getting or maintaining an erection, you should ask your doctor for a prescription.