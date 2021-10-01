Dr. Zorba Paster: Vaccine hesitancy is as old as the Republic, and still as foolish

I’ve been thinking a lot about vaccine hesitancy. I have read so much about it during this pandemic.
First, a related historic side note. If you want to know more about what went on in the great influenza pandemic of 1917, read “The Great Influenza,” by John Barry. It’s an eye-opener.
President Woodrow Wilson would put newspaper editors in jail if they published stories about influenza. He was sending those young boys off to fight in World War I and didn’t want anything to interfere with recruitment. Shocking stuff.
Now, back to vaccines. Those are nothing new.
In the 1700s, George Washington secretly immunized all of his troops for smallpox using something called variolation. It was done by taking pus from one person’s smallpox and introducing it into another person who needed to be vaccinated, most often by rubbing it into scratches on the skin.
This produced a disease called variola minor, which was a milder form of smallpox. Death rate from smallpox was 30%, with many victims being disfigured forever. Death rate from variola minor was 3%.
Another quick book note here: You can read more about the early form of smallpox inoculation in “The Fever of 1721: The Epidemic That Revolutionized Medicine and American Politics,” by Stephen Coss, a Madison writer.
Washington said he lost more soldiers to smallpox disease than to combat. And he knew what he was doing. Still, there was vaccination hesitancy. Benjamin Franklin had it, but learned the hard way of the consequences.
“In 1736, I lost one of my sons, a fine boy of four years old, by the smallpox taken in the common way,” Franklin wrote in his autobiography. “I long regretted bitterly and still regret that I had not given it to him by inoculation.
“This I mention for the sake of the parents who omit that operation, on the supposition that they should never forgive themselves if a child died under it; my example showing that the regret may be the same either way, and that, therefore, the safer should be chosen.”
Franklin realized people were tragically misjudging the risks and rewards of smallpox inoculation, as he himself had done.
Unfortunately today, vaccine hesitancy is still the case. Too many people are misjudging the risks of the COVID-19 vaccine — even though many of these same people have been immunized for a host of other diseases including polio, tetanus, diphtheria, shingles … I could go on and on.
My spin: If you know someone who is hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine, talk to them. It’s that personal touch that can change minds, one mind at a time. You really can make a difference.
When I see a smoker in my office, I talk to them about quitting. Of course, every smoker knows smoking is bad — why even talk to them? Because studies have shown that one out of 20 will quit when you talk to them. Not great numbers, but if you don’t talk to them at all, then it’s 0 out of 20.
The same is true for most who haven’t been vaccinated for COVID-19. There are the orthodox anti-vaccinators — you probably won’t persuade them. But the others may just need a nudge.
Dear Doc: Greetings from Mexico! I listen to your program every weekend from the USA-Mexico border.
I listened to one of your programs where you discussed some doctor who wrote a book about how walking barefoot is good because it zeroes out your electrical field. You called that obvious nonsense with no evidence to back it up.
However, there is good evidence that walking barefoot increases the strength in some muscles and may help bone density. What’s your take? — M.G.
Dear M.G.: Walking barefoot on grass has its own benefits — it certainly makes me feel good. I did look at some research that shows it may help improve foot flexion and extension, but there is other research that shows walking barefoot can cause foot pain, such as plantar fasciitis.
That’s something I have on and off. I wear a shoe or sandal pretty much all the time to keep that under control. But when spring is here, the sun is out and we’re at a picnic, I often toss my shoes to put my feet on nice, warm green grass.
Thanks for your comments. And stay well.
This column provides general health information. Always consult your personal health care provider about concerns. No ongoing relationship of any sort is implied or offered by Dr. Paster to people submitting questions. Any opinions expressed by Dr. Paster in his columns are personal and are not meant to represent or reflect the views of SSM Health.