Dr. Zorba Paster: Vaccine hesitancy is as old as the Republic, and still as foolish

When I see a smoker in my office, I talk to them about quitting. Of course, every smoker knows smoking is bad — why even talk to them? Because studies have shown that one out of 20 will quit when you talk to them. Not great numbers, but if you don’t talk to them at all, then it’s 0 out of 20.

The same is true for most who haven’t been vaccinated for COVID-19. There are the orthodox anti-vaccinators — you probably won’t persuade them. But the others may just need a nudge.

Dear Doc: Greetings from Mexico! I listen to your program every weekend from the USA-Mexico border.

I listened to one of your programs where you discussed some doctor who wrote a book about how walking barefoot is good because it zeroes out your electrical field. You called that obvious nonsense with no evidence to back it up.

However, there is good evidence that walking barefoot increases the strength in some muscles and may help bone density. What’s your take? — M.G.

Dear M.G.: Walking barefoot on grass has its own benefits — it certainly makes me feel good. I did look at some research that shows it may help improve foot flexion and extension, but there is other research that shows walking barefoot can cause foot pain, such as plantar fasciitis.