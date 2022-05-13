Dr. Zorba Paster: Vaccinated communities fare better than unvaccinated ones

Years ago I wrote a book, “The Longevity Code: Your Personal Prescription for a Longer, Sweeter Life.” Let me tell you one thing about writing a book: It’s much more work than you can imagine. But when it comes to a self-help book, it needs revising, based on new information.

In my book, I postulate that there are five spheres that affect your life — physical, mental, family and social, spiritual and material. When you have all of these in balance, you have the richest, brightest, longest, “Bestest” life you can have.

Optimizing and balancing this is the key. If you’re science-based, as am I, that’s where your data comes in — you analyze it and adjust.

So, on to COVID-19. The material sphere — where you live fits into that category — can affect your life. Research published in the British Medical Journal shows that fewer people die in COVID-19 vaccinated communities.

It’s interesting how we worry about safety from violence, guns, robberies, etc., when it comes to where we live, but we don’t think about safety from a virus that has killed millions of people. But this research shows that a community committed to “viral” safety is a better place to live.

Let’s deep-dive into the research. The data is based on more than 2,500 counties across the country, comparing death rates in the more highly vaccinated communities with those in the less vaccinated communities. It’s shocking stuff. There are 80% fewer deaths in the highly vaccinated counties, compared to those places that don’t believe in COVID vaccines.

Researchers looked at data from December 2020 to December 2021. At that time, there were 30 million cases of COVID-19 and 400,000 deaths across 2,558 counties. They looked at counties with low immunization rates, 0-9%, and compared them to places with high rates, 70% and higher, while also looking at some that were in-between.

After taking account of potentially influential factors, the researchers found that increased vaccination coverage in counties was associated with reduced levels of COVID-related mortality and cases.

For example, during the first half of 2021, when the alpha variant of coronavirus was dominant, the COVID-19 mortality rate was reduced by 60%, 75% and 81% in counties with low, medium and high vaccination coverage, respectively, compared with counties that had very low coverage. Similar reductions in mortality were also seen during the second half of 2021, when the delta variant became dominant in the U.S., although with smaller effects on case levels.

When I look at this data, I see a couple of things. First off, it’s obvious that vaccines work on an individual basis. Getting your shots makes it less likely you’ll die.

But there may be something else that I postulate working here, too. Local herd immunity! In a vaccinated population, COVID is less likely to be spread because there are fewer people who get it and spread it. There is a population effect working here, too, that we should embrace.

My spin: COVID is receding. It’s not gone. I don’t think it ever will be gone. Just like influenza, it is here to stay. Forever and ever.

On the vaccine front, we have made tremendous progress, but there are still the unvaccinated, many of whom have received polio shots and tetanus shots but still worry that COVID shots are dangerous. If you know someone like that, or if you are reading this and haven’t rolled up your sleeve, think again. Nearly everybody in our society has received vaccines at one time or another, as a child, as an adolescent, as an adult.

This bug is not going away, and vaccinations are proven to help in a major way. And we may need a yearly COVID shot just like we do an influenza shot. Time will tell. Do this for yourself; do this for your community. Stay well.

This column provides general health information. Always consult your personal health care provider about concerns. No ongoing relationship of any sort is implied or offered by Dr. Paster to people submitting questions. Any opinions expressed by Dr. Paster in his columns are personal and are not meant to represent or reflect the views of SSM Health.